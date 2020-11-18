Hungry families will have the opportunity to get a hot meal to go for free – or pay what you can – this Thanksgiving at Osprey Wilds.
On Nov. 26, the kitchen at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center (54165 Audubon Drive, Sandstone) will be serving up meals to go that include turkey with sides of vegetables, potatoes, wild rice, a dinner roll, and pie.
“We know many churches and community organizations just can’t offer a Thanksgiving meal like they would most years,” said Osprey Wilds Operations Director Jill Rudolph “We have been [serving to-go meals] safely since the spring, and we wanted to help the community. We know many people are facing a difficult time this year due to the pandemic.”
The cost of the meal at the nonprofit learning center – formerly known as Audubon Center of the North Woods – is flexible, and will follow a “pay what you can” system with a suggested donation of $5 per meal.
All donations will help cover the cost of food and staff time.
Meals must be ordered ahead of time. Individual orders can be placed online at https://rb.gy/fblb9q.
Larger orders (more than 10 meals) can be placed by email at operations@ospreywilds.org with the following information: full name, number of regular meals, number of vegetarian meals, pick up time at Osprey Wilds: either 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 2 p.m..
Learn more at their website: https://ospreywilds.org/event/thanksgiving-2020/ or call 320-245-2648.
