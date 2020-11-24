Pine City Community Development Director Lezlie Sauter said that Pine City businesses have been weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown so far, though there are many concerns about what might happen in the months ahead.
“We’ve been busier than ever with property improvements,” Sauter said. “We’ve had over 250 building permits pulled this year, more than we’ve ever processed in zoning permits for fences and decks and things like that. Lots of property owners are making huge improvements.”
Sauter also gave updates on the two major housing projects planned in Pine City, Hilltop Cottages and Timber Pines Senior Living Facility.
Hilltop Cottages
Ground has been broken on the Hilltop Cottages projects. Since 2017, Commonwealth Development Corporation has been working at putting 35 units of affordable housing in Pine City. The units in Hilltop Cottages will be wood-framed townhome-style buildings, and the project is
being built on 5.85 acres of land located south of the Minnesota National Guard Armory on the west side of Highway 61.
Timber Pines Senior Living
Sauter said that Summit Development still plans to put 103 units of senior housing on the south side of Northridge Avenue just north of Welia Health System (formerly FirstLight) in Pine City, but that the project seems to be on pause for the moment, as no building permits have yet been requested. The completed project will be called Timber Pines Senior Living Facility, and will be a three-story building with indoor parking. The development will include independent, assisted and memory care facilities. Summit Development has partnered with Walker Methodist to provide the services.
Doing well, in comparison
Sauter said that based on what she has heard from other regional government workers, she believes that Pine City is, comparatively, doing “really well,” and commended Pine County officials for focusing on delivering CARES Act funds to local businesses trying to keep their heads above water. She said that she has seen community members rally around local businesses too.
“I think our community really supports these small businesses,” Sauter said. “I don’t see many being shuttered yet. I’m just nervous about what’s going to happen when all the CARES Act money runs out and COVID is here still. But I haven’t seen anyone closing their doors yet. Crossing my fingers. Knocking on wood.”
