Happy Constitution Week! The U.S. Constitution, which was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, is a highly discussed and debated document, but one gets the feeling that most people who do so have never taken the time to read the dang thing. I strongly, strongly urge you to spend a couple of hours with it as part of your patriotic duty as a citizen. We’re living in an era when people spout a lot of deceptive garbage and try to pass if off as truth. Understanding what the Constitution actually says will help you tell if someone knows what they are talking about when they refer to something being constitutional or un-constitutional – or if they are just making things up.
Facts you should know about the Constitution:
• It’s surprisingly short. The original document is just 4,543 words. If you include the 27 amendments (and you should) the total comes to 7,591 words. If you printed the entire thing in this newspaper it would come to less than eight pages of text.
• It is a second attempt to create a governing document for our nation after the first one failed. That original attempt was the Articles of Confederation, which served as the basis of government for our nation’s first decade from 1777-1787. The problem with the Articles is that they were meant to keep nearly all power with the states, and nearly none with the national government. That national government didn’t have a leader, couldn’t collect taxes and couldn’t even pass a law without nine of the 13 states approving. States were beginning to see themselves as rivals more than partners. It had to end. But the effort to create a Constitution would likely never have passed unless...
• George Washington rescued the nation again. After leading the American army to victory in the Revolutionary War, Washington was happy to head back to his farm on Mount Vernon. Unfortunately for him, he was the only national figure with enough popularity and gravitas to give credibility to this newfangled Constitution. If he had not done so, and agreed to serve as the first President, it’s hard to imagine that it would have passed – and it’s very possible that there would not be a United States at all.
• One thing that’s not in the Constitution? Judicial review, which is the power of the Supreme Court to make the final determination what state and federal laws are or are not constitutional. Because that power wasn’t explicitly assigned to anyone in the Constitution it was a tossup as to which branch would have that authority – because, clearly, someone has to have the final say. It was only in the case of Marbury vs. Madison in 1803 that the Supreme Court assigned itself this power – and so it has stood since that time.
• The Constitution has changed, and will almost certainly change again. There are 27 amendments to the Constitution. Nearly all of these amendments still stand, like the abolishment of slavery (13th), the expansion of voting rights (15th, 17th, 19th, 23rd, 24th and 26th) and the original 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights. Just one has been repealed: the 18th Amendment setting up the prohibition of alcohol passed on Jan. 16, 1919, but was canceled out by the 21st Amendment on Dec. 5, 1933.
I’d like to thank my friend Rhea, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who recently reached out to me to note that Constitution Week might be good time to remind folks of what this document means to our nation.
“I do believe that America’s hometown papers may well be the last bastion of democracy in this great nation of ours,” she wrote.
The Constitution is a balancing act – freedom with responsibility, individual states with the national government, executive with judicial with legislative branches. It makes us a nation of laws rather than personalities. It sets up how we can solve problems and resolve differences, how we can choose who represents us while limiting their power and holding them accountable. On a number of levels, this living document embodies what America is all about.
But don’t let me – or anyone – tell you what the Constitution says or means. Read it for yourself.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
