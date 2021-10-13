Here’s the church, here is the steeple, Open the doors and see all the people.
Churches have always been about steeples and peoples, haven’t they? Physical buildings really do matter. Having a sense of place matters. But the church is so much more than its architecture. The church is the people – people who believe that Jesus is the Lord – people who share a faith that unites them as the Body of Christ. There are a lot of people like that in Pine City. People who are a part of something bigger despite all our differences and denominations. We belong to one another through the faith, and I think it’s a beautiful thing.
This month of October, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is celebrating our 75th anniversary with the theme “God’s Word, Our Heritage.” In 1946 we were “the church that came to town.” The Milburne and the Pine Grove Lutherans merged their two rural congregations into one and established Our Redeemer at 913 6th Avenue W. (Yes, those Swedes and Norwegians somehow figured out how to live together!) In 1980, land was purchased at 825 Golf Avenue SW to build on the current site of the church. It’s hard to imagine how many lives were shaped and saved and served through the ministries of this church over the years.
Anniversaries are important because they cause us to look back and consider the shoulders upon which we stand. As we mark our 75th anniversary, we pay homage to the people who gathered under that steeple so many years ago. Where would we be without them? And yet, we also look forward to what lies ahead. How will we leave our mark for generations to come? What sort of heritage are we building for the future? It’s just as important as honoring the past, paving the way toward a more prosperous tomorrow.
On Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m., we will have a worship service and a reception to celebrate our 75th anniversary! Bishop Amy Odgren (from the Northestern Minnesota Synod of the ELCA), will be here from Hackensack to give the message and preside over Holy Communion. We will also have former pastors of Our Redeemer in attendance to share memories during the reception that follows in the Fellowship Hall. Our Heritage Committee has put together a display of mementos, photographs and keepsakes from the original Swedish and Norwegian churches.
Together we will honor the past and invite you to be a part of building a brighter future at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Thank you for being a part of the ministries of this church these past 75 years and into the tomorrow God is leading us into. Won’t you join us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.