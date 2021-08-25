THURSDAY
AUGUST 26
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Poppa Bear Norton
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Poppa Bear Norton, a country music performer, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
SATURDAY
AUGUST 28
2021 Southern Gospel Music
Concert Series: Mary, Mike & Rebecca
Join the First Presbyterian Church (1813 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley) for music performances June through August.
Mary, Mike & Rebecca of Hinckley will perform at 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY
September 3-5
Pine City Championship PRCA Rodeo
The 15th annual event will feature bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and more. Live music featuring Ledfoot Larry will be after the rodeo.
The event will be at Heidelberger Farm Equipment (3923 Highway 70).
For more information call 320-629-1122 or visit PineCityRodeo.com.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY
September 8-10
Frandsen Bank & Trust
125th Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate 125 years with Frandsen Bank & Trust (560 3rd Ave SE, Pine City). Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a history and memorabilia display will in the bank lobby along with beverages and snacks. Visitors can register to win prizes.
On Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., Frandsen will host a live band and will be offering food at the Pine County Fairgrounds Event Center (707 1st Ave NW).
SATURDAY
September 11
9/11 Community Remembrance
The Pine County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, The American Legion and the VFW will host a Memorial to remember the events of September 11, 2001, and to honor our local first responders.
The community event will be held a Robinson Park in Pine City (229 5th St SE).
At 5:30 p.m. there will be an opportunity to met and greet Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS and DNR personnel. At 7 p.m., there will be a short anniversary memorial program.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs for seating.
15th North Country
Hillbillys Car & Truck Show
The North Country Hillbillys will hold their annual event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Braham Covenant Church (County Highway 4 and State Highway 107, Braham).
Custom dash plaques go to the first 75 entrants. Events include a Valve Cover Race and Muffler Rap Contest.
The show is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the local food shelf.
For more information, visit the website at www.NCH.com
WEDNESDAY
September 15
East Central Energy and Family Pathways Food Distribution
East Central Energy and Family Pathways will provide a food distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pine Technical & Community College (900 4th Street SE).
All households who are in need are eligible to participate.
SATURDAY
September 18
Mora Fly-In and Static Tractor Display
Mora Municipal Airport (2085 Mahogany Street) will host its annual fly-in event from 8 a.m. to noon. This is an event for the entire family, and admission is free.
Scheduled activities include the Presentation of Colors by the American Legion of Mora, and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast by the Mora Lions Club, and a paper airplane contest for kids age 17 and under, and airplane rides by Hawk Aviation.
This year’s event will again include a static tractor display. Tractor owners are encouraged to bring their equipment to the event. Airport equipment will also be on display.
For more information, contact Joe Kohlgraf, airport manager, at 612-390-8217.
Pride in the Park
Stronger Together, the 16th annual East Central MinnesotaPride event, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Robinson Park in Pine City (229 5th St SE).
The free event will feature food trucks and live entertainment. New this year will be an LGBTQ+ film screening and a drag show.
For more information, visit EastCentralMinnesotaPride.org.
SATURDAY
September 25
Ducks Unlimited Gun
and Sportsman Bingo
Join Mission Creek Ducks Unlimited for fall bingo at the Pine County Fairgrounds Event Center (707 1st Avenue NW).
Registration opens at 3 p.m., and bingo starts at 4:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring beverages, snacks or dinner.
For more information, call Ross at 320-309-4144, or visit ducks.org/events.
FRIDAY
OCTOBER 1
Art Potluck: Open Gallery
Seasoned artists and newcomers are invited to share the art at an open gallery in October.
There is no theme, medium or color requirement to take part. Artists who have always wanted to showcase their art but do not have enough art for a gallery showing are invited to participate.
Artists are allowed to submit one to four works to the Pine Center for the Arts (265 5th Street SE). Artwork will be on display throughout October, and an opening reception will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.
For more information, email pinecenterartgallery@gmail.com
ACTIVE EVENTS:
Pine City School Supply Drive
Homes Preferred Realty, 700 Main Street S, is a drop-off site for Pine City schools.
Items needed include notebooks, number 2 pencils, glue sticks, colored pencils, and backpacks, among other items.
Catholic Charities Frozen Meals
Catholic Charities are offering meals to anyone who is 60 years and older at different locations in Pine County.
Hinckley Community Center (102 Dunn Avenue N) First Friday of the month after the First Tuesday. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Curbside Pickup.
Askov Community Center (6369 Kobmagergae Street) Third Tuesday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Curbside Pickup.
Sandstone curbside pickup at PHASE (Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment; 106 Main Street) Third Thursday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Lauri Moss, the Pine City Dining Coordinator, at 320-629-3024.
Free Online Suicide Prevention Class
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities.
Called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for Agricultural Communities, the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. The class will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, Oct. 19, and Dec. 16.
To register, see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948
Free Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American, GLBTQ and BIPOC community focused groups are also offered.
Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.
Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
Bless The City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting.
The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events. All are welcome.
For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
MEETINGS:
FRIDAY 8/27
AA: 7 p.m., Rush City Lutheran Church, 980 W 4th Street. Call David 612-387-6094
Saturday 8/14
Pine County Railroaders Club: 10 a.m., Pine County History Museum, 6333 HC Anderson Alle, Askov.
SUNDAY 8/29
AA: 7 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 625 Golf Avenue SW. For information call 320-438-9121.
MONDAY 8/30
Celebrate Recovery: 6 p.m., Journey North Church, Pine City
AA: 7:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Church, 825 Golf Avenue SW
WEDNESDAY 9/1
Living Sober AA: 7 p.m., Henriette Free Methodist Church, 21004 MN-107, Grasston. Contact Willie 320-629-3745
Rock Creek AA: 7 p.m., Rock Creek City Center
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions or to make changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
SENIOR DINING:
August 30 – September 2
Monday: Chicken salad sandwich, cole slaw, cucumber salad, dessert
Wednesday: PIE DAY!! roast pork in gravy, whipped potatoes w/gravy, green beans, wheat bread, pie
Currently milk and bread will be included depending on availability.
Call the Pine City Senior Center at 320-629-3024 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with any questions.
