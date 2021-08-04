Tuesday – Sunday
AUGUST 3–8
Pine County Fair
The Pine County Fair goes on from Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 8. Rides open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Rides open at noon daily. Grandstand events include the demolition derby, tractor pull, truck pull, kids pedal tractor pull and kids power wheels demolition derbies.
Sunday Funday kids activities begin at noon, Aug. 8. Other events include live music at the bandshell and beer garden every day of the fair, horse shows, open class exhibits, 4-H activities and much more.
For a full schedule of events, times and updated premium lists, go to www.pinecountyfair.com.
THURSDAY
AUGUST 5
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Harper’s Chord
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Harper’s Chord, an Americana performance, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
Friday
AUGUST 6
Pine Center for the Arts Exhibition Opening: Horizons, Landscapes, Butterflies
The public is invited to view an exhibit of John Niemi’s art show of digital photography “Horizons, Landscapes, Butterflies” throughout the month of August. The exhibit opens 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Pine Center for the Arts, located 265 Fifth Street SE. Regular gallery hours are 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Activities at the Pine Center for the Arts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
SATURDAY
AUGUST 7
2021 Southern Gospel Music
Concert Series: Happiness Emporium
Join the First Presbyterian Church (1813 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley) for music performances June through August.
The Happiness Emporium from Northfield performs at 6:30 p.m.
An Evening With Elvis
The Floppy Crappie Lakeside Pub will host “An Evening with Elvis” at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit http://pinecitychamber.com/events/an-evening-with-elvis/
SUNDAY
AUGUST 8
PFLAG Meeting
ECMn PFLAG will be having its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. in the Library at the Braham Community Center, 655 8th Street SW, Braham.
East Central Minnesota PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota.
PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the rights and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, their families and friends. For more information, go to www.ecmnpflag.org, or search for us on Facebook.
Church At The Fair
Church at the Fair, hosted by the Pine City Evangelical Free Church, will be held at the Pine County Fair Grounds (707 1st Avenue NW) starting at 9 a.m.
MonDAY
AUGUST 9
Women’s Christian Connection
Women’s Christian Connection will meet at 7 p.m. in the Big Kettle Room at Tobies Restaurant in Hinckley. All ladies are cordially invited. A program, County Fair Memories, will feature music by Ted Eastman and Ruth Kuhlman of Moose Lake. Guest speaker, Paula Zukowski of Maple Grove will present her message “A Real Fixer Upper.”
Reservations may be made by calling Maxine at 320-384-6413, or Mary at 320-245-2783.
WEDNESDAY
AUGUST 11
East Central Library
Pop-Up Patio Crafts for Kids
Drop by the Pine City Public Library Patio for an hour of crafts. This week kids ages four to 11 can decorate cupcakes. All materials are provided, just bring imagination.
For more information, visit https://ecrlib.libcal.com/event/7949399
THURSDAY
AUGUST 12
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Jenni Thyng
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Jenni Thyng, an interactive music performance with comedy, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
SATURDAY
AUGUST 14
Cross Lake Association Community Food Shelf Fundraiser
Highway 36 band concert on Cross Lake
Boats only. No available car parking or viewing from shore
Saturday starting at 1 p.m. on the northwest side of Cross Lake in Pine City. For more information, contact Margo Rothenbacher at 651-278-5034. Visit the CLA website for maps and locations: https://crosslakeassociation.org
Osprey Wilds Picnic Pickup
From noon to 2 p.m., and again from 5 to 7 p.m., Osprey Wilds is hosting a Picnic Pickup at 54165 Audubon Drive, Sandstone.
Orders must be placed by noon on Friday, Aug. 13. The online ordering system will ask participants to pick a window of time to arrive at Osprey Wilds. For more information, visit https://ospreywilds.org/event/ppu-august-14/
WEDNESDAY
AUGUST 18
Relay For Life of Chisago County:
Luminary Event
Join Chisago County as it comes together to fight cancer from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church (1 Summit Avenue, Center City). Register and fund raise on the Chisago County website, and then join the community for a celebration.
For more information or to register a team, visit: www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn
Memorial Blood Center Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Center is looking for blood donors. Pine City will be holding their blood drive on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pine City Public Library (300 5th Street SW).
ACTIVE EVENTS
Catholic Charities Frozen Meals
Catholic Charities are offering meals to anyone who is 60 years and older at different locations in Pine County.
Hinckley Community Center (102 Dunn Avenue N) First Friday of the month after the First Tuesday. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Curbside Pickup.
Askov Community Center (6369 Kobmagergae Street) Third Tuesday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Curbside Pickup.
Sandstone curbside pickup at PHASE (Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment; 106 Main Street) Third Thursday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Lauri Moss, the Pine City Dining Coordinator, at 320-629-3024.
Free Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American, GLBTQ and BIPOC community focused groups are also offered.
Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
Bless The City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting. The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events. All are welcome. For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
SENIOR DINING
August 9 – August 13
Monday: Chicken Parmesan, noodles with marinara sauce, broccoli, fruit salad, and dessert
Wednesday: Specials of the day
Currently milk and bread will be included depending on availability
Call the Pine City Senior Center at 320-629-3024 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with any questions.
