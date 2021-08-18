THURSDAY
AUGUST 19
MOVIE NIGHT AT THE BEACH
Pine City Parks & Recreation will host a movie night at the beach at 8:30 p.m. at the Westside Park & Beach. Guests will be welcomed to a “floating” movie night featuring a 1959 film “Attack of the Giant Leeches.”
Guests will be able to watch the movie from the beach or from the water, depending on their preference. All guests will need to bring their own chairs or floating tubes.
The Beach will open for seating at 8 p.m. For more information, visit pinecitygov.com/parksrecreation on the city website.
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Small Town Famous
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Small Town Famous, a rock/pop ensemble, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
FRIDAY
AUGUST 20
Lakeshore Development Workshop
Pine County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Pine County Courthouse Boardroom (635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City).
Topics to be discussed include land use effect on water resources and what can be done to help the situation.
For more information or to RSVP, call 320-216-4220 or email erin.hoxsie@co.pine mn.us
Ragnar Relay Volunteers Needed
Volunteers are needed on behalf of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon for the Ragnar Relay that will come through Pine City. Several volunteers are needed for each shift at the Pine City Fairgrounds (707 1st Avenue NW, Pine City) in the back near the animal barns.
To volunteer, contact Jada Osterdyk at 320-629-7541.
SATURDAY
AUGUST 21
2021 Southern Gospel Music
Concert Series: The Schimpps
Join the First Presbyterian Church (1813 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley) for music performances June through August.
The Schimpps of Staples will perform at 6:30 p.m.
Wings North
Sporting Clay and Trap League
Join Wings North Hunt Club for the start of its Sporting Clay and Trap League.
Wings North is located at 19379 Homestead Road, Pine City. For more information, visit wingsnorth.org
SUNDAY
AUGUST 22
Pine City Ambassador Coronation
The Pine City Ambassador Coronation event at 6 p.m. at the Pine City High School Auditorium. Community members are invited to attend the event and celebrate with the new ambassadors.
Tickets for the event are available for advance purchase from the Homes Preferred Realty office or at the door.
WEDNESDAY
AUGUST 25
SNAKE RIVER VALLEY
CONSERVATION CLUB
The next meeting of SRVCC will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Pine County Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds are located at 707 1st Avenue NW, Pine City.
THURSDAY
AUGUST 26
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Poppa Bear Norton
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Poppa Bear Norton, a country music performer, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
SATURDAY
AUGUST 28
2021 Southern Gospel Music
Concert Series: Mary, Mike & Rebecca
Join the First Presbyterian Church (1813 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley) for music performances June through August.
Mary, Mike & Rebecca of Hinckley will perform at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
September 11
15th North Country
Hillbillys Car & Truck Show
The North Country Hillbillys will hold their annual event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Braham Covenant Church (County Highway 4 and State Highway 107, Braham).
Custom dash plaques go to the first 75 entrants. Events include a Valve Cover Race and Muffler Rap Contest.
The show is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the local food shelf.
For more information, visit the website at www.NCH.com
WEdnesDAY
September 15
East Central Energy and Family Pathways Food Distribution
East Central Energy and Family Pathways will provide a food distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pine Technical & Community College (900 4th Street SE).
All households who are in need are eligible to participate.
FRIDAY
OCTOBER 1
Art Potluck: Open Gallery
Seasoned artists and newcomers are invited to share the art at an open gallery in October. There is no theme, medium or color requirement to take part. Artists who have always wanted to showcase their art but do not have enough art for a gallery showing are invited to participate.
Artists are allowed to submit one to four works to the Pine Center for the Arts (265 5th Street SE). Artwork will be on display throughout October, and an opening reception will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.
For more information, email pinecenterartgallery@gmail.com
ACTIVE EVENTS
Pine City School Supply Drive
Homes Preferred Realty, 700 Main Street S, is a drop-off site for Pine City schools.
Items needed include notebooks, number 2 pencils, glue sticks, colored pencils, and backpacks, among other items.
Catholic Charities Frozen Meals
Catholic Charities are offering meals to anyone who is 60 years and older at different locations in Pine County.
Hinckley Community Center (102 Dunn Avenue N) First Friday of the month after the First Tuesday. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Curbside Pickup.
Askov Community Center (6369 Kobmagergae Street) Third Tuesday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Curbside Pickup.
Sandstone curbside pickup at PHASE (Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment; 106 Main Street) Third Thursday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Lauri Moss, the Pine City Dining Coordinator, at 320-629-3024.
Free Online Suicide Prevention Class
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities.
Called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for Agricultural Communities, the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. The class will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, Oct. 19, and Dec. 16.
To register, see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948
Free Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American, GLBTQ and BIPOC community focused groups are also offered.
Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
Bless The City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting. The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events. All are welcome. For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
MEETINGS
THURSDAY 8/19
GOOD STEWARDS OF LAKE DEVELOPMENT: 6 p.m., 12965 Lake Line Road. For more information, visit the Good Stewards Facebook group.
FRIDAY 8/20
AA: 7 p.m., Rush City Lutheran Church, 980 W 4th Street. Call David 612-387-6094
SUNDAY 8/22
AA: 7 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 625 Golf Avenue SW. For information call 320-438-9121.
MONDAY 8/23
Celebrate Recovery: 6 p.m., Journey North Church, Pine City
AA: 7:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Church, 825 Golf Avenue SW
TUESDAY 8/24
Inventors and Entrepreneurs: 6 p.m. online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82613218118
WEDNESDAY 8/25
Living Sober AA: 7 p.m., Henriette Free Methodist Church, 21004 MN-107, Grasston. Contact Willie 320-629-3745
Rock Creek AA: 7 p.m., Rock Creek City Center, 7080 MN-70, Pine City
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions or to make changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
SENIOR DINING
August 22 – August 26
Monday: Roast Turkey, Whipped Potatoes w/ Gravy, Broccoli Salad, Wheat Bread, Dessert
Wednesday: Soft Shell Tacos stuffed with: Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mexican Rice, Black Beans served with Dessert
Currently milk and bread will be included depending on availability.
Call the Pine City Senior Center at 320-629-3024 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with any questions.
