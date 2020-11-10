TUESDAY NOVEMBER 10
Family Pathways Food Distribution
Pine Technical College (900 Fourth St SE) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bring personal boxes, bags, or totes to carry food. Call 320-384-0046 with any questions.
Lunch and Learn with Pine Technical Community College
A Lunch and Learn Program is a less structured, collaborative alternative to traditional classroom learning. It is designed to bring together people in an informal, more comfortable atmosphere to collaborate, boost creativity and promote employee development.
Classes are available live, in person, at our campus or via teleconference at 12 p.m.
Learn to deliver great customer services that people are craving. Learn front-line team skills and the confidence needed to be successful. For more information or to register, contact: Di Abrahamsen 320-629-5179 www.pine.edu/cect
Wednesday NOVEMBER 11
Veterans Day meals at American Legion
Veterans Day will be observed at the Pine City American Legion (525 Main Street N) this year by giving each veteran a roast beef dinner to go. These dinners can be picked up at the drive-up door at the rear of the Legion hall. All others can purchase a dinner for $5. Donations will be accepted. This event is sponsored by Post 51, VFW, Post 51 Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. For questions, call the Legion at 320-629-2021.
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 12
Network 2 Learn
Join the Minnesota Center Thursday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pine City Chamber of Commerce (315 Main St S #155) for Employee Ownership to learn about an ESOP (employee ownership plan) and a Worker Cooperative. A number of presenters will offer a high level view of what ESOPs and worker cooperative are and how they compare. Discover what each form of employee ownership has meant to the seller, the employees and the community. Register at www.pinecitychamber/network2learn or call Becky at 320-322-4040 for more information.
Monday November 16
Blood Donation
The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors Nov. 16., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., in Finlayson at Peace Lutheran Church (2177 Highway 18).
Saturday November 21
Cash Bingo
Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., the Pine City American Legion (525 Main St N) will be holding a Cash Bingo event. This event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51. Come for bingo, cash door prizes, and a turkey raffle.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 24
Family Pathways Food Distribution
Hinckley Community Center (102 Dunn Avenue N) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bring personal boxes, bags, or totes to carry food. Call 320-384-0046 with any questions.
ACTIVE EVENTS
Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. For example, Family Support Group is only for family members and NAMI Connection is only for those who live with a mental illness and are over 18 years old, etc. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
The Return of Virtual Storytime
Virtual Storytime is back, and so are the local librarians who together with youngsters and their families will have fun, sing songs, read books and learn! Watch on the East Central Regional Library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ecrlmn/.
Grab shakers and scarves for Virtual Storytime, which runs every week from now until Nov. 18. The librarians and their schedules are:
· Ms. Erica on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.;
· Ms. Amelia on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; and
· Ms. Kirsten on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Each week will spend 20-30 minutes working on early literacy skills while spending time at home. Video will be accessible for a week so it can be watched at any point in the week. .
For more information, check out the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook (@ecrlmn).
Senior Dining wants your input
The annual Catholic Charities Senior Dining Site Council Meeting for 2020 will not be held this November due to COVID 19 restrictions.
In its place, the opportunity to give feed-back, suggestions for improvement, comments, testimonies, compliments, etc. regarding the Senior Dining/Meals on Wheels program service delivery. Feed-back is welcome from diners, family, service providers, partners, the public, etc.
Contact information: Written and sealed suggestions can be returned the local Senior Dining Coordinator who will then forward them on to the Senior Dining/Meals on Wheels Program office in St Cloud for review.
Mail written feed-back directly to the to the Senior Dining/Meals on Wheels Program at 157 Roosevelt RD, Suite 200 St Cloud MN 56301. Attention: Senior Dining Supervisor.
Call the local Senior Dining Coordinator or call the Senior Dining/Meals on Wheels office at 320-229-4584 and ask for the Senior Dining Supervisor for the dining location.
Bless the City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting. The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events. All are welcome. For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
Pine City Beyond The Yellow Ribbon invites interested community members to attend their monthly meetings. Held on the 3rd Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine City Armory (1305 Main Street S).
MEETINGS
Cancellations are likely. Confirm times with group before attending.
MONDAY 11/16
Celebrate Recovery: Pine City, Journey North Church, 6 p.m. CURRENTLY MEETING
AA: Our Redeemer Church, 7 p.m. CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
TUESDAY 11/17
Pine County Republicans: 7 p.m. at Tobies’ in Hinckley (404 Fire Monument Rd).
County Board Meeting: 10 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center (1602 Highway 23, Sandstone).
WEDNESDAY 11/18
AA:7:30 p.m., Rock Creek City Center. This has been canceled until further notice
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions, or to make other changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
SENIOR DINNING
November 16 - November 19
Monday: BBQ meatballs, potatoes, veggie, and fruit
Wednesday: Thanksgiving dinner. Sign up in advance. Turkey in gravy, potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato, roll, pumpkin pie.
Currently milk and bread will be included depending on availability
Call the Pine City Senior Center at 320-629-3024 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with any questions.
