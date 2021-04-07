Friday April 9
Pine Center for the Arts
Black and White Gallery
Artists and the public are invited to the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pine Center for the Arts (265 5th St SE). Media includes paintings, photography, glass art, charcoal, and more, with a wide variety of artists featured. The gallery will be open throughout the month of April. Regular gallery hours are 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
SATURDAY and Sunday APRIL 10 AND 11
38th Annual PTCC Outdoor Club Gun Show
Pine Technical & Community College’s Outdoor Club presents the 38th Annual Gun Show.
For vendor information: email christopher.keeler@pine.edu
For more information, visit http://pinecitychamber.com/events/ptcc-outdoor-club-gun-show/.
MONDAY APRIL 12
Women’s Christian Connection
The Women’s Christian Connection will meet on Monday at 7 p.m., at Tobies’ Restaurant, Big Kettle Room (404 Fire Monument Rd). All ladies are cordially invited to attend this great opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors, and meet new friends as well.
The evening’s theme is “Bags to Benches.” The feature will be the Outdoor bench Project sponsored by Chris’ Food Center of Sandstone. Kristee Thorvig will share this project.
Music guest will be Elizabeth Sikkink, Hinckley/Finlayson Schools music instructor.
Guest Speaker will be Lisa Cassman of Brainerd. Her topic is “New You-New Life.”
Reservations are required, and may be made by calling Maxine at 384-6413 or Mary at 245-2783, Saturday, April 10. Please Do Not call Tobies’.
TUESDAY APRIL 13
Pine City Community Blood Drive
Pine City Community Blood Drive Sponsored by Pizza Pub and Frandsen Bank & Trust.
Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blood donations will be done in the bus parked in Frandsen Bank & Trust parking lot (560 3rd Ave SE). Registration is inside Pizza Pub (500 3rd Ave SE). For more information, contact Dave at 320-267-6025.
Saturday April 17
Osprey Wilds’ Picnic Pick Up
Order a picnic ahead of time and stop by Osprey Wilds on Saturday, April 17 from 12 to 2 p.m. All meals will be prepared in to-go containers. Picnic tables will be available and guests are welcome to bring blankets to sit on. Dogs are welcome but must stay outside and on a leash.
Orders must be placed by noon on Friday. The online ordering system will ask those who are ordering to pick a window of time that they will arrive at Osprey Wilds, either between 12 to 1 p.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, visit https://ospreywilds.org/event/ppu-april/.
Friday April 23
Knights of Columbus Annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser
The Pine City Knights of Columbus (925 7th Street SW) will host their annual Clay Shoot event at Wings North on Friday, April 26th beginning at 11 a.m.
Other games, prizes and silent auction will be available throughout the day as well. For more information, contact Dale Dickey at 320-629-2912. More details pending.
Wednesday May 5
Wednesday Webinar: Bugs
Join Osprey Wild’s for a free webinar about bugs. What are they? What qualifies as a bug? What makes all these crawling, flying, wiggling things different? What can we learn from them?
Join the resident bug guy and education fellow, Light, in an adventure through all things small and spineless via Zoom at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. For more information, visit https://ospreywilds.org/event/wednesday-webinar-bugs/.
SATURDAY MAY 8
Citywide Garage Sale Day
The Citywide Sale for Pine City has been scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The Pine City Pioneer accepts registrations for sales to be included in the printed map.
FRIDAY MAY 14
Art Center Gallery Opening
The Pine Center for the Arts is a local non-profit organization with a gallery space located at 265 5th Street SE, Pine City. Each month a new artist or exhibit is featured and open for viewing during regular Art Center Gallery hours. A special Gallery Opening Reception event is held on the 2nd Friday of each month to launch the new exhibit.
More information on featured artists can be found via their website at www.pinecenter.org.
FRIDAY MAY 28
Art in the Park
The Art in the Park events are held every Friday evening in Pine City beginning Memorial Day Weekend through the last Friday in July. The Pine City Arts Council is the volunteer team behind selection of the musical talents showcased each week on the gazebo stage. A variety of music genres are chosen to enrich the community and provide education, culture and a pleasant evening of family friendly entertainment.
For more information and a list of artists, visit: http://pinecitychamber.com/events/art-in-the-park/.
ACTIVE EVENTS
Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
Virtual Storytime Online
Join East Central Regional Library every Wednesday for Virtual Storytime. Watch on East Central Regional Library Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ecrlmn/
Each week ECRL will spend 20-30 minutes working on early literacy skills while spending time at home. Videos will be accessible for a week. For more information, visit https://ecrlib.libcal.com/event/7342249.
Bless the City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting from 12 to 1 p.m at the Chamber office (315 Main St S #155). The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events. Come anytime. For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
Catholic Charities Frozen Meals
Catholic Charities are offering meals to anyone who is 60 years and older at different locations in Pine County.
Hinckley Community Center (102 Dunn Ave N.) First Friday of the month after the First Tuesday. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Curbside Pickup.
Askov Community Center (6369 Kobmagergae St.) Third Tuesday of the month. 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Curbside Pickup.
Sandstone curbside pickup at PHASE (Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment) (106 Main Street) Third Thursday of the month. 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Food comes in pre-packed bags of 10 meals. 30 meals are available to be received total in a month.
For more information, contact Lauri Moss, the Pine City Dining Coordinator, at 320-629-3024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.