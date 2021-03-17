SATURDAY
MARCH 20
Defensive Driving Class
Pine Insurance Agency is offering a Defensive Driving Class (55) free to their clients this spring. Give an agent a call to schedule a class to save on auto insurance. Class provided at the Pine City location’s training room.
Saturday and Sunday
March 20 and 21
Maple Syrup Weekend at Osprey Wilds
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., learn everything there is to know about maple syrup and enjoy a delicious pancake meal.
Join Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center on either day for a hands-on Maple Syrup Tour and Pancake meal. Tours are one hour and will cover everything needed to know about making maple syrup, including maple tree Identification, how to tap trees, collecting sap, and processing sap into syrup.
Registration is open until Thursday, March 18. Please register groups together to ensure all are in the same tour. Tours will last about one hour and will be limited in size as recommended by the state. All pancake meals will be packaged in to-go containers and picnic tables will be available for guests.
Find more information or register here: https://ospreywilds.org/event/maple-syrup-weekend/
TUESDAY
MARCH 23
Presenting ECRAC’s Proposed Programming and Focus for the Next Two Years
Join East Central Regional Arts Council to learn how taxpayer dollars return to their owners, and the community, through the needs driven processes and programming. Provide input and suggestions during the public meeting on Tuesday, March 23 at 4 p.m. There will be a presentation of the plan and time for questions and discussion afterward. Register for the March 23 Zoom meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/ecracproposal
The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) serving Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine counties will present the draft Biennial Plan for grant programs, priorities, and services to be delivered in fiscal years 2022-2023 beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2023.
A preview of the Biennial Plan Draft will be available on the website starting March 17, 2021 at https://www.ecrac.org/about-ecrac/history. It is an open invitation to respond during the live presentation, on the survey at www.tinyurl.com/need4art, through email at director@ecrac.org, via phone at 320-591-7033 or via mail at ECRAC, 540 Weber Ave, Ste 190, Hinckley.
SATURDAY
MARCH 27
Nature Egg Hunt
Join Osprey Wilds for a different kind of egg hunt this spring from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will go on a short walk around the campus, stopping along the way at four different bird habitats, where hikers can hunt for the “eggs” of local birds.
This family-friendly event is perfect for children ages 3-8. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information visit: https://ospreywilds.org/event/nature-egg-hunt/
SATURDAY and SUNDAY
APRIL 10 AND 11
38th Annual PTCC Outdoor Club Gun Show
Pine Technical & Community College’s Outdoor Club presents the 38th Annual Gun Show on April 10-11
For vendor information: email christopher.keeler@pine.edu
For more information, visit http://pinecitychamber.com/events/ptcc-outdoor-club-gun-show/.
TUESDAY
APRIL 13
Pine City Community Blood Drive
Pine City Community Blood Drive Sponsored by Pizza Pub and Frandsen Bank & Trust.
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blood donations will be done in the bus parked in Frandsen Bank & Trust parking lot (560 3rd Ave SE). Registration is inside Pizza Pub (500 3rd Ave SE). For more information, contact Dave at 320-267-6025.
ACTIVE EVENTS
Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
Monthly Frozen Meal Distributions in Pine County
Pine City Senior dining is offering frozen meal distributions to residence of Pine County age 60 and up. Distributions at different locations are as follows:
Hinckley Community Center (198 Dunn Ave N #100) will be on Friday, March 5 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Askov Community Center (6369 Kobmagergade) will be on Tuesday, March 16 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Sandstone PHASE Parking Lot (106 Main St) will be on Thursday March 18 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.
To expedite curbside drive through pre-registration would be appreciated by calling 320-384-6557.
Virtual Storytime Online
Join East Central Regional Library every Wednesday for Virtual Storytime. Watch on East Central Regional Library Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ecrlmn/
Each week ECRL will spend 20-30 minutes working on early literacy skills while spending time at home. Videos will be accessible for a week. For more information, visit https://ecrlib.libcal.com/event/7342249.
Bless the City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting. The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events. Come anytime.
For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
MEETINGS
Cancellations are likely. Confirm times with group before attending.
FRIDAY 3/19
AA: 7 p.m., Rush City Lutheran Church (980 W 4th St). Check for Cancellation. Call David 612-387-6094
SUNDAY3/21
AA: 7 p.m. Evangelical Free Church (625 Golf Avenue SW) CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
MONDAY 3/22
Celebrate Recovery: Pine City, Journey North Church, 6 p.m. CURRENTLY MEETING
AA: Our Redeemer Church (825 Golf Ave SW) 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 3/24
AA:7:30 p.m., Rock Creek City Center. This has been canceled until further notice
SRVCC: 7:30 p.m. at the VFW(600 1st Ave NW)
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions, or to make other changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
SENIOR DINING
March 22- March 26
Monday: Cheese filled lasagna rollup, fruit and veggie
Wednesday: Beef stew and fruit
Currently milk and bread will be included depending on availability
Call the Pine City Senior Center at 320-629-3024 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with any questions.
