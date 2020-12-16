Saturday, December 19
Lighthouse Boutique
The Lighthouse Boutique, originally planned for Dec. 5, 2020 has been rescheduled for Dec. 19, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1045 Main Street in Pine City
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20
Picnic Pick Up
Osprey Wilds is continuing to cook delicious meals using local, seasonal, and high-quality ingredients. Sign up ahead of time and stop by Osprey Wilds on Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.. All meals will be prepared in to-go containers.
Orders must be placed by Friday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. Note on the order form when the pick up will be at, either between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Osprey Wilds has hiking trails, campsites, cabins, and plenty of space to explore. Check out our program calendar for more events, including free hike, snowshoe, and ski days
Visit https://ospreywilds.org/event/picnic-pick-up-2/ for more information or contact frontdesk@ospreywilds.org with questions.
High Ropes Day
Join Osprey Wilds to experience High Ropes course. This is a great team-building experience that is filled with adventure. Limited number of participants to ten people per session. This event is weather-dependent and will be postponed if outside temperatures drop below 10 degrees and/or if snowfall decreases visibility. Please register at https://ospreywilds.org/calendar/.
All of the events will follow the regulations and recommendations from the state regarding COVID-19 procedures and precautions. Face masks are required as well as social distancing while at Osprey Wilds.
Thursday, December 24
Remote Christmas Eve Service
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is holding a remote Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. WCMP radio will be broadcasting the service online and on station 1350 AM. Watch online at www.orlcpc.com. For more information, please call 320-629-2985.
Sunday, December 27
Snowshoeing Day
Join naturalists at Osprey Wilds for a free guided snowshoe day. Rental equipment will be available for free, and all ages are welcome. Two sessions will be hosted, one in the morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Registration is required.
Depending on the weather and snow coverage, the event could be hiking instead of snowshoeing. For more information, please visit https://ospreywilds.org/calendar/.
Wednesday, January 6
Wednesday Webinar: Creating Yarn and Natural Dyes
In this free webinar, the education staff members, Ashley and Allie, will introduce the process of turning fluffy wool into yarn, as well as how to use natural dyes to color new yarn.
Making fiber art is a great way to create something unique, and wool is a dynamic material that has a myriad of uses to explore. For more information and registration, please visit https://ospreywilds.org/event/yarn-and-natural-dyes/.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6 & 7
Grant Information Sessions
The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) would like to announce the upcoming grant information sessions for December and January. These sessions cover basic information about ECRAC grant programs, as well as recent changes to the grant application processes.
Grant Information Sessions for Artists who want to learn about funding available for the upcoming grant deadlines will be online via Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Art groups, non-profits, schools, or public entities can learn about funding available for their organization’s art project for the upcoming ECRAC grant deadlines.These information sessions will be online via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m..
For more information, please contact Katina Eklund, Grant Program Officer, East Central Regional Arts Council, at grantinfo@ecrac.org or by calling 320-591-7034. The links to the Zoom meetings can be emailed to, or found on the ECRAC Website at ecrac.org.
Monday, January 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
St. John’s Lutheran Church (980 W Forth Street, Rush City) is holding a blood drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter code: Rush City, MN.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12
Lunch & Learn with PTCC
A Lunch & Learn Program is a less structured, collaborative alternative to traditional classroom learning. It is designed to bring together people in an informal, more comfortable atmosphere to collaborate, boost creativity and promote employee development.
The Pine Tech Community College will hold a Lunch and Learn program for managing conflict at 12 p.m.
For more information or to register, contact: Di Abrahamsen 320-629-5179 www.pine.edu/cect
ACTIVE EVENTS
Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. For example, Family Support Group is only for family members and NAMI Connection is only for those who live with a mental illness and are over 18 years old, etc. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
Bless the City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting. The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events.
For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
To ensure the health and wellbeing of students and staff, the Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center is offering the Driver Discount Classes through self-paced online classes, virtual meetings, and in classroom settings. The online registration is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At this time, the classroom settings will be offered on a limited basis. To register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org.
The Driver Discount Program will provide the latest driver, traffic and vehicle safety information, including changes to laws and new technology.
MEETINGS
Cancellations are likely. Confirm times with group before attending.
FRIDAY 12/17
AA: 7 p.m., Rush City Lutheran Church (980 W 4th St).
Saturday 12/19
Pine County Railroaders Club: 10 a.m. at the Pine County History Museum (6333 HC Anderson Alle, Askov)
SUNDAY 12/20
AA: 7 p.m. Evangelical Free Church(625 Golf Avenue SW) CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
MONDAY 12/21
Celebrate Recovery: Pine City, Journey North Church, 6 p.m. CURRENTLY MEETING
AA: Our Redeemer Church, 7 p.m. CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Tuesday 12/22
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club: 6 p.m. virtual meeting via phone or zoom 312-626-6799
WEDNESDAY 12/23
AA:7:30 p.m., Rock Creek City Center. This has been canceled until further notice
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions, or to make other changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
SENIOR DINING
December 21 - December 23
Monday: Chicken sandwiches, potato and fruit
Wednesday: Beef Stroganoff, veggie and fruit
Currently milk and bread will be included depending on availability
Call the Pine City Senior Center at 320-629-3024 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with any questions.
