THURSDAY
AUGUST 12
Superintendent Meet & Greet
Students, parents, staff and community members are invited to a meet and greet for new Pine City High School Superintendent Paula Foley from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the PCHS auditorium lobby. Coffee and lemonade will be served
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Jenni Thyng
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Jenni Thyng, an interactive music performance with comedy, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
SATURDAY
AUGUST 14
Cross Lake Association Community Food Shelf Fundraiser
Highway 36 Band Concert on Cross Lake at 1 p.m. on the northwest side of Cross Lake in Pine City. Boats only. No available car parking or viewing from shore.
For more information, contact Margo Rothenbacher at 651-278-5034. Visit the CLA website for maps and locations: https://crosslakeassociation.org
Osprey Wilds Picnic Pickup
From noon to 2 p.m., and again from 5 to 7 p.m., Osprey Wilds is hosting a Picnic Pickup at 54165 Audubon Drive, Sandstone.
Orders must be placed by noon on Friday, Aug. 13. The online ordering system will ask participants to pick a window of time to arrive at Osprey Wilds. For more information, visit https://ospreywilds.org/event/ppu-august-14/
2021 Southern Gospel Music
Concert Series: The Garms Family
Join the First Presbyterian Church (1813 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley) for music performances June through August.
The Garms Family of Arkansaw, Wisconsin, performs at 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AUGUST 16
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Meeting
BYR will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine City American Legion.
Planning for the upcoming Ragnar Relay will be discussed. Volunteers are needed for runners who will be coming through town at approximately 4 a.m.
For more information, email pinecitybyr@gmail.com
TUESDAY
AUGUST 17
Everyone’s Table: Free Community Meal
Everyone’s Table serve a free community meal from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 338 Division Street in Sandstone.
This will be an in person sit-down meal for those who have received their vaccination shot for the virus and we will continue to make curbside pick-up available for those who have not.
This will be the last community meal at Grace Lutheran. Serving from the John Wright building will commence on Sept. 7.
WEDNESDAY
AUGUST 18
Relay For Life of Chisago County:
Luminary Event
Join Chisago County as it comes together to fight cancer from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church (1 Summit Avenue, Center City). Register and fund raise on the Chisago County website, and then join the community for a celebration.
For more information or to register a team, visit: www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn
Memorial Blood Center Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Center is looking for blood donors. Pine City will be holding their blood drive on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pine City Public Library (300 5th Street SW).
Pine County Genealogical Society
The Pine County Genealogical Society will meet at noon for lunch at the Pine County Historical Museum, 6333 H C Andersen Alle, Askov.
Individuals will discuss their recent research and plans for future research. Information will also be presented on gravestone cleaning.
Regen Field Day
Visit REGEN Industrial Hemp USA’s first field day from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kunze Farm (36453 Southfork Road in Hinckley). Free food, beverages and information about the future of American agriculture. All are welcome. For more information contact Jane at jacrispi@hotmail.com.
THURSDAY
AUGUST 19
Movie Night at the Beach
Pine City Parks & Recreation will host a movie night at the beach at 8:30 p.m. at the Westside Park & Beach. Guests will be welcomed to a “floating” movie night featuring a 1959 film “Attack of the Giant Leeches.”
Guests will be able to watch the movie from the beach or from the water, depending on their preference. All guests will need to bring their own chairs or floating tubes.
The Beach will open for seating at 8 p.m. For more information, visit pinecitygov.com/parksrecreation on the city website.
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Small Town Famous
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Small Town Famous, a rock/pop ensemble, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
FRIDAY
AUGUST 20
Lakeshore Development Workshop
Pine County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Pine County Courthouse Boardroom (635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City).
Topics to be discussed include land use effect on water resources and what can be done to help the situation.
For more information or to RSVP, call 320-216-4220 or email erin.hoxsie@co.pine mn.us
THURSDAY
AUGUST 26
Mora’s Music in the Park:
Poppa Bear Norton
Mora’s downtown Library Park will host Poppa Bear Norton, a country music performer, at 6:30 p.m. Library Park is located at 210 Maple Avenue W.
WEDNESDAY
SEPTEMBER 15
East Central Energy and Family Pathways Food Distribution
East Central Energy and Family Pathways will provide a food distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pine Technical & Community College (900 4th Street SE).
All households who are in need are eligible to participate.
ACTIVE EVENTS:
Pine City School Supply Drive
Homes Preferred Realty, 700 Main Street S, is a drop-off site for Pine City schools.
Items needed include notebooks, number 2 pencils, glue sticks, colored pencils, and backpacks, among other items.
Catholic Charities Frozen Meals
Catholic Charities are offering meals to anyone who is 60 years and older at different locations in Pine County.
Hinckley Community Center (102 Dunn Avenue N) First Friday of the month after the First Tuesday. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Curbside Pickup.
Askov Community Center (6369 Kobmagergae Street) Third Tuesday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Curbside Pickup.
Sandstone curbside pickup at PHASE (Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment; 106 Main Street) Third Thursday of the month. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Lauri Moss, the Pine City Dining Coordinator, at 320-629-3024.
Free Online Mental Health Support Groups for Individuals and Families
NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American, GLBTQ and BIPOC community focused groups are also offered.
Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or go straight to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups/.
Bless The City Prayer Meetings
Hands for Pine City Outreach Church would like to extend an invitation to community members to join with others in a weekly Blessing of Pine City prayer meeting. The weekly session will focus on praying positive prayers for Pine City businesses and area events. All are welcome. For more information, contact Julie Samuelson at 320-496-3009.
MEETINGS:
FRIDAY 8/13
AA: 7 p.m., Rush City Lutheran Church, 980 W 4th Street. Call David 612-387-6094
Saturday 8/14
Pine County Railroaders Club: 10 a.m., Pine County History Museum, 6333 HC Anderson Alle, Askov.
SUNDAY 8/15
AA: 7 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 625 Golf Avenue SW. For information call 320-438-9121.
MONDAY 8/16
Celebrate Recovery: 6 p.m., Journey North Church, Pine City
AA: 7:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Church, 825 Golf Avenue SW
TUESDAY 8/17
Pine City Republicans: 7 p.m., Tobies in Hinckley, 404 Fire Monument Road
WEDNESDAY 8/18
Living Sober AA: 7 p.m., Henriette Free Methodist Church, 21004 MN-107, Grasston. Contact Willie 320-629-3745
Rock Creek AA: 7 p.m., Rock Creek City Center
THURSDAY 8/19
GOOD STEWARDS OF LAKE DEVELOPMENT: 6 p.m., 12965 Lake Line Road. For more information, visit the Good Stewards Facebook group.
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions or to make changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
SENIOR DINING:
August 15 – August 19
Monday: BBQ riblet, O’Brien potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, applesauce
Wednesday: Roast turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, broccoli salad, wheat bread, dessert
Currently milk and bread will be included depending on availability. Call the Pine City Senior Center at 320-629-3024 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with any questions.
