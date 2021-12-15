Owen D. Johnson, age 79 of Lindstrom. Owen unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 4, 2021 in Rochester. He was born on Aug. 17, 1942 in Fosston, to parents Oscar and Evelyn Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife MaryAnn Johnson, stepdaughter Rhonda (Lowell) Pfiffner, brother Milo Johnson, sisters-in-law Cindy Johnson, Barb Johnson, and Esther Johnson; nieces Shannon (Mike) Dallaire, Lori (Greg) Gattis as well as many other family members and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Evelyn Johnson, brother Darrell Johnson, nephews Jon Johnson and David Johnson and niece Julie Callaway.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing trips to Canada, spending time with friends at Milo’s Deer Camp and his buddy Ole (the cat). Owen had an amazing sense of humor and he always had a story to tell. He drove millions of miles as an OTR trucker as well as the previous owner/operator of MaryAnn’s Tours. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Memorial Service was held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to service at Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church in Center City. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
