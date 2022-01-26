Parents Night Out

Dragons vs. wildcats
It was a tough week to be a Lady Dragon hockey fan as the team lost to all three opponents last week. Tuesday featured a rematch with Chisago Lakes, which the Dragons forced a tie with on Jan. 4. This game was all Wildcats. The Dragons continued with their stellar defense and solid goaltending to begin the game, but could not sustain into the second and third periods. Lexa Valvoda tallied her eighth goal of the season as the Dragon lost 7-1.
Dragons vs. stars
On Thursday, the Dragons headed south to the Richmond arena and tangled with the River Lakes Stars. The game again featured outstanding team defense and goaltending by Sophie Olson. The Dragons only mustered 13 shots in the first two frames, compared to the Star’s 31, but hung on and faced a one goal deficit starting the third period. Ava Rydberg and Emma Hermanson both scored for the Dragons. In the third period, neither team generated much offense, but the Stars put the game away with an empty net late in the game to win 4-2.
Lastly, on Saturday, the Dragons capped the hockey festivities in Pine City squaring off with the Rock Ridge Wolverines. The Dragons outperformed and poured on the offense with two goals in the first period. Samantha Root and Lexa Valvoda both tallied goals in the first period to put the Dragons up 2-1. Rock Ridge tied the game in the second period. During the final frame, the Wolverines pulled away with two powerplay goals. The Dragons fell 5-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.