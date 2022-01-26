Patricia Becvar

Pat Becvar of Pine City passed away Tuesday, Jan.18, at the St. Therese Nursing Home in New Hope, at the age of 83.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Dorthea Gebert; son, John Becvar; sister, Shirley (Roy) Kurzhals; brothers, Howie (Ardyce) Gebert, Gordie (Doris) Gebert; great-grandson, Daniel Peszeki; grandson-in-law, Lance Lawson.
She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Jeff (Edith) Becvar of Iowa, Jay (Karla Jean) Becvar of Beroun; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pastor Bruce Thompson will officiate at a celebration of Pat’s life; 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, with a gathering one hour prior; all at the Swanson Chapel in Pine City.
An interment will follow in the Hustletown Union Cemetery; northeast of Pine City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.