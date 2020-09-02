Patricia “Trish” Anne Fedje Age 60, of Weyerhaueser, Wisconsin, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.
She was born on January 31, 1959 in Minneapolis to Charles and Marilyn (Giese) Hoffman. After graduating from Rosemount High School Trish went to beauty school to become a hairdresser and worked in Rosemount, she then became a sales representative for Johnson Brothers in St. Paul and working mostly in Rochester. Trish was married to John Fedje on September 19, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She enjoyed the lake life, gardening, painting and her dogs.
Survived by her husband, John Fedje of Greenwood, Wisconsin, her mother Marilyn Hoffman of Pine City; a sister, Pam Breuhl of Grantsburg, Wisconsin; a brother, Mark Hoffman of International Falls; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Hoffman.
Burial took place Saturday Aug. 29, 2020 in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City.
Arrangements; Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel
