Patricia Louise Kunze passed away Dec. 11, 2021.
Patricia was born on July 8, 1936 to Clifford and Anna Mills. She was united in marriage to Donald John Kunze on Oct. 15, 1955.
Pat worked on the farms with Don, also as a waitress, a school bus driver, in manufacturing and at the vet clinic. Later in life she returned to school at Pine Tech and earned a degree. She retired after a number of years at the casino gift shop.
Pat enjoyed her involvement in armature theater, gardening, fishing with Don, gambling and spending time with family and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband Don in 2010.
She is survived by her children: Jeanette, Jerry, Jim and Johnny (Kelly). Her eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Pat’s life and internment of her ashes, next to Don’s, will be on May 28, 2022.
