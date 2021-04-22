Patricia West

Patricia “Pat” Ann West (Walton), 72 years of age, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Fairview Lakes Hospital-Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born on Dec. 31, 1948 in Rush City. She was oldest of five children to parents Howard and Elaine “Leslie” (Welcing) Walton. Pat graduated from Rush City High School in 1967. She married the love of her life James F. West on Aug. 24, 1968 and to this union two children, Jennifer and Jason, were born. They lived and raised their family on the farm in Rush City.
Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was well-known for her passion of plants and gardening. She was an avid collector of cookbooks and recipes. She enjoyed vacationing with her family at her favorite destinations including Hawaii and Stinson Beach. She was a great listener and loved visiting with friends and family. Pat was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Pat is survived by her daughter Jennifer (John) Powell of Sonoma, California; son Jason (Patti) West of Rush City; grandchildren Carter, Cole, Elizabeth, Hunter, James, Anna, Maximus; great-grandchildren Levi, Bently; siblings Barbara (Jerry) Peterson of Zimmerman, Connie (Loren) Olson of North Branch, Joanne (Duane) Swanson of Rush City, Jodee (John) Larson of Cumberland, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law Sylvia Hudak of North Branch, Vel Jean Christensen of Cambridge, Yvonne Lind of Rush City, Carolyn Sundvall of Bonney Lake, Washington.; brother-in-law Dean Halberg of Arizona; many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Leslie Walton; husband James West, mother-in-law Anna Hellstrom; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Glennys Halberg, Harold Lind, Mike Hudak, Don “Chris” Christensen, infant David Hellstrom.
A celebration of Pat’s life is planned for Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Creekside Farm, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel
