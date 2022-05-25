Patriot Award by VFW

Pictured are Carol Belko (VFW President), Traci LeBrun (Pine City Pioneer editor) and Darlene Smetana (VFW).

 Lisa Johnson | Pine City Pioneer

The Pine City Pioneer was awarded one of two Patriot awards for their efforts in honoring military veterans. The other award this year was given to the Garage for their display of Pine City veterans on their restaurant wall. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.