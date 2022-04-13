A Grantsburg couple, former natives to Pine City and Sandstone, Todd and Karen Satter made a difference in several people’s lives recently and paid it forward in a big way at a Pine City restaurant.
Two weeks ago, the couple was dining at Don Julio Mexican Restaurant in Pine City and decided to take the burden off of others who were dining and cover everyone’s bill.
One patron who was a recipient of the Satter’s generosity, Linda Sivigny, said, “Talk about paying it forward. What it meant to us with all what’s going on in the world … it was so wonderful to see so much kindness in their hearts to make so many people see. There is still a lot of goodness also!”
She said that her and her husband, Rick, were at Don Julio’s for dinner a couple weeks ago. When it was time to pay, they were told that their bill was paid along with everyone else’s in the restaurant.
The Satters work in and own a bar in Grantsburg, but Pine City will always be their home, said Todd. He added that they are blessed to have their business, Joker’s Bar and Fun Alley, take off like it did and do so well. He attributes much of that to the people from Minnesota that come across the border to support them and visit the bar and restaurant.
“When I went to pay for our food, I told the waiter that I would like to pay the bill. He gave me just our bill and I said, ‘No, not our bill, everybody’s bill.’ I’m not sure what prompted me to do it; however, it seemed like the thing to do. It gave me goosebumps to be able to pay it forward,” he said.
He noted that the waiter had a big smile on his face and that many people came and visited with them afterward.
It seems that “Pine City nice” is not just limited to Pine City anymore – but can also come from across the border.
