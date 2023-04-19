PCHS music department shakes things up!

This time of year is always a busy one for the PCHS music department. Band and choir students have been working hard, and the school invites you to join them to celebrate the students’ musical abilities. You’ll want to pay close attention to the schedule as they’re shaking things up!
Changes in band concerts
This May 8 at 7:30 p.m., the 7-12th grade bands will be performing in their first ever combined 7-12 band only Pops Concert. By combining junior high and senior high bands together into one event, we will be able to showcase how students develop from 7-12th grade. Bands performing that evening will include Jazz Too!, Jazz I, Jr. High Concert Band, Jr. High Symphonic Band, and Sr. High Concert Band.
The evening will be filled with music from Disney, Marvel, the Beatles, hair bands of the 80s, and more. The bands will be playing pop tunes covering almost 100 years of music history. The concert will be closed with over 150 students on the stage together. You won’t want to miss it!
Changes in choir concerts
The high school choirs will continue with their usual two concerts, starting with the Junior High Choir Pops Concert on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. Each of the choirs will be performing, along with the debut of the junior high Pine City Singers and their performance of a “Footloose” medley. This concert will also feature several students singing solos, along with small ensembles, and will be a fun evening of music!
The Senior High Choir Pops Concert will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Women’s Choir, Men’s Choir, Concert Choir and Pine City Singers. Music selections will include nearly every genre of music from Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis to Taylor Swift, Tears for Fears and Coldplay. It will be an awesome night featuring the outstanding young people in our community and school.
Jazz in the Park and Memorial Day performances
Finishing up the month of May will be Jazz in the Park on Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Park (rain site will be the Fairgrounds Event Center) with a meal provided by the Pine City Music Boosters. Meal begins at 5:30 p.m. This event means summer has arrived!
The final event for the music students will be the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, when our community comes together to honor those who have served our country.
Please join in celebrating the hard work and dedication of our PCHS students. All of these events are free and open to the public.
