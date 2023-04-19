PCHS music department shakes things up!

This time of year is always a busy one for the PCHS music department. Band and choir students have been working hard, and the school invites you to join them to celebrate the students’ musical abilities. You’ll want to pay close attention to the schedule as they’re shaking things up!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.