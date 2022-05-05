Dragon shooters were greeted by a steady rain and cool temperatures Sunday as they competed in their third week of competitive shooting in Class 9A of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League. Eli Schultz led the team, hitting 45 of 50 targets. Josh Brinker followed close behind with a 43, followed by Ethan Doenz at 42. The trio of Caden Schlichting, Dalton Helmbrecht and Caden Fedder nailed 40 targets each. Followed by Billy Brown, Blake Hall, Jacob Goodner, and Ryan Carl with 39 each. Coach George Johnson said, “Overall, the kids shot very well considering the weather, with many of the athletes hitting their season high scores.”
The Dragons have two more weeks of conference play before heading to the state tournament in June.
