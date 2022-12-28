Peace, Goodwill towards men. Sounds like something the world could use a little bit of these days. There are some who feel that God may have turned a blind eye to the plight of humanity. But, nothing could be further from the truth.
We are in a time period that is referred to as the Christmas season. The time we reflect on the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A time of joy and giving. Many feel compelled to spend this time volunteering at various charities, meeting the needs of those less fortunate. Others love to shop for that perfect gift to show their love for another.
That is exactly the heart of God the Father. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that those who believe in Him should not perish but have ever lasting life. (John 3:16) God loves us so much He sent His only son to be personally involved with our human condition.
It is at the Heart of God to be loving and benevolent to His people. There is desire born inside each one of us, given from God, to want to do well and have peace with one another.
The peace we so desperately seek is in the person whose birthday we celebrate. The birth of Jesus was the olive branch of peace given by God for all mankind. He was saying through Jesus, “I am not mad at you; I am in love with you”.
There are some who would say, “If God loves us so much and has given us peace through Jesus, where is it”? This is where things get a little tricky. Let’s look at a passage from the Bible.
Luke 2:
(13) And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
(14) Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
Notice what the Bible says and what it does not say. What it does say is, “peace and good will toward men”. What it does not say is, “peace and good will among men”. We are under the impression God has sent Jesus to earth and will bring peace and tranquility to our little planet without any help from us; even against our own will if necessary.
Through Jesus, God extend towards mankind the greatest gift we could ever receive to bring about peace in this world. The only drawback - He has left the receiving of this gift up to our own choosing.
My hope this Christmas season for all of mankind is that we will receive the greatest gift given to the world. When we receive the gift given towards all men, we will truly begin to experience peace among all men. Merry Christmas!
Gene Sherrod is a pastor of Open Arms Church in Grasston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.