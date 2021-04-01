Peewee squad makes Pine City history at tourney

The Pine City Peewee A team made Pine City Youth Hockey history by earning a 3rd place finish in the Regional tournament – farther than any PCYH team has made it before. Front row, L to R: Bohdan Valvoda, Evan Doenz, Jericho Jerry, Weston Clementson, Oskar Rydberg, Brady Berglund. Back row, L to R: Tyler Bacon, Carson Anderson, Rhivers Sauter, Aiden Martfeld, Milo Babolik, Ethan Aagaard, McCall Leger, Luciano Schisano, Milo Rydberg.

 

 Photo Provided

