Local lakes and the Snake River are currently teeming with waterfowl. Flocks of cormorants, the American white pelican and loons have taken up temporary residence in Pine City water bodies. Each year, more than 20% of the continent’s white pelicans make their way to Minnesota after wintering in the Gulf of Mexico region, according to experts. The pelicans, in particular, typically leave the Pine City area after about three weeks and take up summer residence on lakes such as Mille Lacs and Superior. Above are a pelican, cormorant and a loon on Pokegama.
