Last week, Pine City sixth grade students participated in ‘Penny Wars.’ For one week, they brought in coins to compete against the other classes. In that one week, the students raised $1,330. That money was used to purchase toys for Toys for Tots and to support the Dragon Food shelf. ‘We are so proud of them and their spirit of generosity!’ said sixth grade teacher, Kelly Huettle.
‘Penny Wars’ provides for community
- Sierra Kingen | Pine City Pioneer
