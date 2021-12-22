‘Penny Wars’ provides
Sierra Kingen | Pine City Pioneer

Last week, Pine City sixth grade students participated in ‘Penny Wars.’  For one week, they brought in coins to compete against the other classes.  In that one week, the students raised $1,330. That money was used to purchase toys for Toys for Tots and to support the Dragon Food shelf. ‘We are so proud of them and their spirit of generosity!’ said sixth grade teacher, Kelly Huettle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.