Carrying a beginning piano book and fifty cents, I walked the five blocks from school to the white house on Second Street for my weekly piano lesson. I’d ring the doorbell, let myself in and wait on the home’s cozy porch for Mrs. Gottry. Soon she appeared, a little white- haired lady with a welcoming voice and smile.
I followed her into the quiet living room where all was dim except for a gold lamp casting light unto the black and white piano keys. A triangular metronome adorned the shiny piano top. We sat on the piano bench together, me in the middle and Mrs. Gottry to my left.
Mrs. Gottry taught me how to read music. I was able to look at notes and transfer their meaning to the piano keys, playing simple one-handed scales and melodies. A lesson played correctly earned a gold or silver star. If I had difficulty with a piece, Mrs. Gottry might play it for me, her arthritic fingers moving firmly up and down the piano keys.
I wasn’t the best student. Often I’d rather be outdoors playing rather than sitting on the hard piano bench practicing my lessons. I am sure Mrs. Gottry knew I had not always been diligent in my practice. She was patient and encouraging, pasting gold and silver stars on page of slowly mastered pieces.
With persistence and Mrs. Gottry’s patience, I played my way to my first piano rectical. I sat alone on the piano bench at the Pine City Methodist Church. Other piano students and parents waited quietly for me to begin. Using my right hand, I pressed the black and white keys. The brief, simple melody of Brahms Lullaby floated from the piano to fill the space around the small audience.
As the last note faded away, I knew I hadn’t missed a single note. I was proud. I looked at Mrs. Gottry. She was smiling, proud of her beginning piano student.
It was a beginning. I couldn’t have done it without persistence, Mrs. Gottry’s patience, Mom who encouraged me to take the piano lessons, and Dad who made sure I got home safely from my lessons on cold, winter days. To them and Johannes Brahms, composer, I am grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.