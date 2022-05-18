Peter Joe Hall died at the age of 71 on October 7, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, shortly after developing melanoma.
Peter graduated from Pine City High School in 1967 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970, serving in the Vietnam War. After the military, he attended Itasca State Junior College from 1971 to 1972. He received the “most likely to succeed” award while studying pulp and paper technology. After finishing his schooling, he lived in Heber, Arizona. He worked at the Snowflake Paper Mill (paper recycling) starting out in the test lab (quality control) moving on to millwright mechanic serving as a mentor for those obtaining mechanical journeyman status.
Peter enjoyed antique tractor restoration, hunting, trapping and metal art. He touched many people with his good deeds. His last wish was that everyone could just get along with each other.
He was preceded in death by his father, David William Hall (1996), mother, Harriet Diana Orvold (2008), nephew, Phillip Hall (1998), brother, Roy Carl Hall (2010), brother-in-law Donald Shonyo (2017).
He is survived by his siblings, Diana Shonyo, Ivy Swift (James), Jane Hall (Michael Dwyer), Earl Hall (Carol), Brad Hall (Lori), William Hall (Jeanne Flaherty), Neal Hall (Darla), Polly Shoberg (Jay), daughter, Randi Hall Brady, son, John Hall, granddaughter, Karlie Tatum, grandson Wyatt Brady, many nieces and nephews and numerous best friends whom he considered family.
Memorial services will be held 10 a.m., May 29, 2022 at the Brook Park Cemetery located at 28198 Monument Road, Brook Park, Minn.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Brook Park Veterans Memorial, c/o Marty Kelm, 26603 Monument Road, Brook Park, Minn. 55007.
