It was quite the spectacle on Pokegama Lake as a crowd, with beers in hand, gathered around to watch the retrieval of a Chevy 2500 pickup truck from the Lake on Saturday, Jan. 29. The pickup went through the ice on Jan. 17, and the retrieval process took about seven hours as Anderson’s Collision, Mechanical and Towing, out of Grantsburg, recovered the vehicle.
The process began, according to Anderson’s owner, Karl Anderson, with a call that a truck had gone through the ice as it was plowing a wider path for the ice road that came south out of the Floppy Crappie at the north end of Pokegama Lake. The vehicle, owned by Cole Newman, was fully submerged but the driver, Charlie Rich, was able to safely get out before the vehicle broke through the ice.
Anderson said he gets anywhere from two to seven calls like this per year in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Most calls are about vehicles, but he and the team have also recovered recreational vehicles, skidsteers, and even trailgroomers. For calls like this, he brings out a team of four technicians with recovery and rigging equipment as required. He said that this recovery was muckier than they thought it would be. He added that it was unusual to perform a rescue mid-season of ice fishing as early winter and early spring are the most dangerous times of the year for vehicles to fall through the ice.
The company first centers the Floating Ice Recovery Machine (FIRM) over the vehicle. The team then uses a chainsaw to open the ice up. Typically, the company would send divers to connect to and secure the vehicle, but they were unavailable that day. Even though the plow on the truck was stuck in muck at the bottom of the lake, there was a hitch and brackets on the V-plow that were visible without the use of divers.
Anderson’s crew were able to attach their recovery equipment using two fish cameras and a long rod to guide the hooks to the plow and truck. “We could see the ball which was just over the muck and then lifted the vehicle and were able to keep it level,” said Anderson.
Jim Nelson, wearing a bright red cold immersion suit, frequently dipped in and out of the icy water. The suit is designed to keep water out and heat in. So much so that Nelson would occasionally take his hood off to let out some of the heat. And though the suit has a large hook on the front to secure to a fixed object for safety, Nelson said that he would float if he did fall into the water.
Anderson said that the DNR gives a vehicle owner 30 days to remove a vehicle from a waterway before issuing fines. “When we recieve a call, we assess the lake topogrpahy, what we have for ice and predicted weather conditions, acceess landings or points, and how far from shore the vehicle is. With this information, we produce a game plan, including recovery and rigging technicians, recovery equipment, anticipated date of recovery, and whether or not we will need a dive team,” said Anderson.
Anderson said that the crew used to come with a tow truck but had an incident that put their team in jeopardy and have since designed lighter equipment.
“It was very dangerous before, but now we are as light as we can be and have the FIRM which floats,” said Anderson, explaining that the FIRM turns from a floatable piece of equipment to something that can be driven down the road with tires. The equipment and the customer’s vehicle is then pulled into indoor storage where it can dry out and not freeze.
Anderson said that most vehicles are covered through their liability insurance, though even agents at times are unaware of this type of rarely utilized coverage.
As to the cause of the breakthrough this time of year, Anderson said that he has heard of springs under the ice, schools of fish or aquatic vegetation waving due to a current.
Kara Schmidt, Anderson’s daughter and employee, noted that when vehicles are pulled from the water, a mulch-like micro-organism compound is applied to the surface of the water to absorb any contaminating fluids that may be a hazard to the lake or adjacent waterways.
Devil’s Lake revisited?
Anderson noted that he was ready to not only resurrect the truck from Pokegama but also the mystery of the train in Devil’s Lake that folklore says slid off the tracks and into the lake in the late 1880s. “We have been working for fifteen years to find that train and have hired divers twice,” said Anderson. He said that he has used a Navy magnetometer, an instrument used for measuring the strength and sometimes the direction of magnetic fields, to search for the train that he believes is at the bottom of Devils Lake which is only around 18 acres in surface area and about 90 feet deep, lying just south of Cross Lake in Pine City.
“The magnetometer is more complicated than an X-ray,” said Anderson. He explained that a man who used to read the images created by the instrument for a living, stopped into his shop and confirmed that there is a train at the bottom of the lake.
He said he’s not ready to put the mystery to rest just yet and is hoping to gain some financial backing for an additional dive as the previous ones were done pro bono, along with overcoming some access hurdles.
Anderson believes the reason divers couldn’t locate the train was because it is buried in mud. “At the bottom of the lake, there are trees standing up and it’s super mucky. We’re 99.9% sure it’s in the muck,” said Anderson, with an enthusiastic tone in his voice. “It’s so muddy at the bottom, they have to tether to each other. But that’s good because it means the train is likely preserved.”
