Of all the essential services needed during the pandemic, the airline and flight industry was among them. A man with local roots, James Woischke, shared his story of what life was like piloting during the pandemic.
Woischke has lived in Pine City on and off for almost 50 years. He grew up with the Woischke restaurant and resort, on the north end of Pokegama Lake, in his backyard, where his father Bill Woischke still lives. To become a pilot was a childhood dream that James Woischke didn’t pursue until he was almost 40 years old. He obtained his pilot license in 1986 and began flying for an airline in 1998.
Now, 24 years later, Woischke flies a 747-400 international cargo plane which travels to six continents on behalf of organizations, companies and governments worldwide.
Demand for services increases
Since the pandemic emerged, Woischke’s company has been overwhelmed with requests for hauling cargo of various types around the globe. “We initially believed the pandemic would slow international freight, but instead, it’s increased dramatically,” said Woischke.
When the pandemic first emerged, the airports were like ghost towns, he recalled, but over the past 16 to 18 months, travel has picked up once again. And many domestic airports are approaching passenger counts close to their pre-pandemic. The system is once again becoming saturated with traffic both on the ground as well as in the air, he added.
Pandemic protocol
The pilots and crew members in Woischke’s company have been vaccinated, and many have taken additional precautions, such as wearing higher grade masks, while others wear them only where it’s required. In many foreign countries (especially those on the Asian continent), he observed many seniors frequently wearing masks pre-pandemic and now sees many more seniors doing so. “I would expect that as COVID dissipates, overall, we’ll see more and more people continue to wear masks,” he added.
Compared to the U.S., Woischke said that rules regarding masks, social distancing and other limitations are much more stringent and heavily enforced. “In China, we’re still required to put on a virtual hazmat suit to perform safety checks outside of the aircraft, even as the restrictions have been relaxed in other parts of the world,” he noted. “I’ve taken extra precautions including more frequent temperature checks and a closer personal monitoring of my health, as well as that of fellow crew members. While we’re in close quarters during certain phases of flight, we tend to socially distance ourselves during other times. Our company has had its share of COVID complications, but we’ve been rather fortunate in that we’ve had very few serious health issues related to COVID.”
Typically, Woischke and other crew members are in a hotel for 14-18 hours, sometimes longer if in remote areas. Since the pandemic, they’ve been more restricted as to where they can go during a layover. During layovers in many Asian countries, they’re instructed to remain in their hotel, as a sort of lock in. In the past couple months, they’ve seen restrictions relax in most, but not all, countries. As an aside, Woischke said that some of the remote areas they travel to (such as many middle eastern countries, some southern Asia countries, Bangladesh, and Venezuela) are not friendly to U.S. citizens, so extra caution is needed if they choose to depart from the hotel. “Common sense and awareness of your surroundings is paramount when touring these remote locations,” he said.
If flying, Woischke recommends asking these questions to yourself: “How do I feel? Do I have a fever or cough or other symptoms? How are my traveling companions?” He said that he regularly asks himself these questions, uses common sense and monitors his symptoms closely. In doing so, he’s been fortunate to have escaped the wrath of COVID. “As time goes on, I expect that my consciousness towards health will remain more attentive than it was pre-pandemic,” he said. “However, I always say, ‘live your life to the best of your ability.’”
Despite all the travel, Woischke said he always enjoys returning to Pine City. “It has been my home since my early teens, and even if I reside in another location, it will always be my home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.