The Pine Area Lions haven’t let a little thing like a global pandemic slow down their efforts to make Pine City and the world a cleaner, better and more comfortable place.
The local service organization, in an effort led by Lion Mary Ann Lancaster have been continuing their plastic-recycling-for-benches program and hit a number of impressive milestones.
For every 500 pounds of recyclable plastic the Pine Area Lions deliver to the Trex Company’s Community Challenge recycling program, the Lions receive a bench which is then set up for public use. Trex (trex.com) – a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products – provide the composite plastic benches valued at around $300 each.
In 2019, the Pine Area Lions began gathering plastic among their members, and were able to gather enough for two benches.
In 2020, however, the effort really took off. Lancaster began contacting local businesses and inviting them to get involved in the program.
From January to June, they recycled 4,100 pounds of plastic. In July and August, they recycled 4,223.6 pounds. In September and October they collected 5,250 pounds, and in November and December they collected 4,094 pounds.
All in all, 29 businesses have joined the project so far. And the Pine Area Lions collected 17,668.1 pounds of plastic in 2020 – enough to earn 24 benches for the community.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Lancaster said.
For more information, and to learn how to participate in the program as an community group or a business, contact Mary Ann Lancaster at 320-279-0827 or by email at maryann.lancaster578@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.