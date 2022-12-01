Snowflake Gallery opens Dec. 2
Pine Center for the Arts

The Pine Center for the Arts has a long tradition of transforming our space into the “Snowflake Gallery” in the weeks leading up to Christmas.  The idea behind this event was not to display an exhibit filled with a variety of snowflake themed art, but rather to create an exhibit (and sales opportunity) for local artists during the busy holiday shopping season.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.