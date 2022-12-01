The Pine Center for the Arts has a long tradition of transforming our space into the “Snowflake Gallery” in the weeks leading up to Christmas. The idea behind this event was not to display an exhibit filled with a variety of snowflake themed art, but rather to create an exhibit (and sales opportunity) for local artists during the busy holiday shopping season.
The “Snowflake Gallery” is a collaboration of various local artists, mediums, and styles to create an exhibit where no two items are alike – much like that of a snowflake.
The Snowflake Gallery opens on Friday, December 2. The gallery and gift shop will be open Wednesdays through Sundays 10am-5pm and runs throughout December.
Everyone is invited to attend the Art Center Holiday Party, serving beverages & snacks from 4-6 pm on Friday December 9. Admission is free and no membership is required.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Greater Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, visit www.pinecenter.org.
