The Pine Center for the Arts welcomes Amanda Brewer and Bruce Thompson
Amanda Brewer is a visual artist with a BA in Fine Arts. A resident of Pine City, she enjoys exploring different ways to interpret her interests from her busy studio in her home.
Brewer will present her work with acrylic paint on canvas which she describes as “a menagerie of color and pattern,” Utilizing a bold color palette, she presents a variety of animals both real and extinct, exploring their natural hides and accentuating them with embellishments. She hopes visitors will smile when they see her art and feel inspired to try something new themselves.
Says Brewer, “I create these pieces to explore the beauty of our natural world and to invite the viewer to consider relationships of subjects that would not interact in their natural states. This creates an opportunity for the audience to make up their own story about the subject. I love the endless creative possibilities.”
Bruce Thompson of Mora and is a long-time, active member of the Kanabec County Art Association and has exhibited his work there as well as the Vasaloppet and Image Art Shows.
Thompson became interested in the arts at an early age. With encouragement from his grandfather, a sign painter and self-taught sculptor, Thompson discovered his artistic focus which is geometric abstraction. He enjoys the “hard edged” look and the thought process involved with developing a format and then deciding on colors, their location, and how they will relate to each other within the given format. “Out of Line” opens on Friday, April 7. The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of April. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is free and open to the public. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
