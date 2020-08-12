Pine City native Anna Scholin will bring her fanciful collages and intricate pottery to the Pine Center for the Arts throughout the month of August.
Scholin’s art features a series of collages that reimagine Pine City.
“I’ve been working on this series for two years,” Scholin said. “It’s based on photographs of buildings in Pine City – both historical and contemporary.”
Scholin gathered copies of photos from the Pine City Area History Association, combining pieces of the old with new to reimagine Pine City as a great metropolis surrounded by a jungle of native wildflowers and plants.
“Photographs capture a memory of something that exists. When we dream, the snippets of memories get mixed up in new ways,” she said. “The collages are like photographs of a dream. A dream of another Pine City that could have been or may be in the future.”
In addition to her collages, Scholin will have close to 40 pieces of pottery available for viewing and purchase. Scholin creates texture with hand-drawn geometric patterns cut into layers of colored slip.
The Pine City native wants her reimagined Pine City to benefit the community she loves; therefore, all artist proceeds will benefit A Place for You shelter.
Scholin’s art will be on display at Pine Center for the Arts Aug. 14-Sept. 4, with an opening reception 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at Pine Center for the Arts. The reception is free and open to the public. The gallery will tentatively be open to the public again 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 and 22; and 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Greater Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. For more information, visit www.pinecenter.org.
