Meetings have been heating up and occurring with more frequency regarding the possibility of creating a new fire district. Last Wednesday, Oct. 26, a meeting was held at Pokegama Town Hall with representatives from the townships and cities who contract with the Pine City Fire Department. A draft joint powers fire contract was presented by a hired attorney, Bob Ruppe, and a possible fire chief was introduced to the group. See story titled “Fire district saga continues” in this edition for more details on that meeting.
During that meeting concerns from both sides were brought up and included questions on why the push for a new fire department, increased costs to the jurisdictions, the large geographical coverage area, calls on I-35 and state highways, a budget, finding enough firefighters, where the station(s) would be located, water sources, transparency to the public, the appearance of lack of effort in negotiating with the city and vice versa, what buildings are used as the city’s net tax capacity, and ISO ratings in regards to homeowner’s insurance.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand addressed some of the concerns brought up via email.
When asked about the funding formula the city uses, Hildebrand noted, “The formula used is very similar to the League’s (League of Minnesota Cities). The modifications were agreed to by the townships in the interest of fairness. Basically, the contract spreads the amount based on tax valuation, which enables tiny Henriette to pay much less than Pokegama (for example).”
Hildebrand said in regards to fire department fund allocation within the city’s budget, “State statute dictates that funds may not be separated. However, basic accounting reports reflect that ‘X’ revenue is associated with the fire department. Line 300 items, for example, are associated with fire expense. Similar reports are prepared for capital expenditures. Each city department is aware of their yearly budget and knows their expenses to date.”
He said there is a fire committee, which includes township representation and two city council members, and that their input is always welcome. “Things may have been slightly different in the past, but I have encouraged the townships to speak up regarding concerns, which has resulted in the city developing a ‘shared drive’ to ensure that all documentation is shared equally with all the contracting partners,” said Hildebrand. “As with any committee, they make a recommendation to the city council, of which the council may or may not agree. The council definitely discusses each project and even considers input from the townships, who are likewise encouraged to attend council meetings for any input.”
Hildebrand added that the city of Pine City has been open to suggestions of a fire district. “It may be the future, but the council has made it clear the city is not going to do all the work. The city had suggested the townships approach the city with a proposal, then we can start talking,” he said.
The city had also suggested speaking with other fire districts about the pros and cons and what worked well, and what they would change about the Pine City Fire Department, said Hildebrand. “It is important to be open-minded and learn from others’ experience, but each [fire district] suggested this can take 3-5 years to form. It seems foolish to believe a proper fire district can be formed in one year,” he added.
Hildebrand noted that the contracts specify a cancellation notice for both sides. Any partner, including the city, is free to cancel, and they would only be responsible for the payment during the term covered. “So far, the city is only aware of two townships who want to leave,” said Hildebrand.
If a new fire district were formed, he said that the city would evaluate their needed services for the remaining partners and need to redistribute the cost. “It’s important to remember the city has acquired much firefighting equipment to better assist the townships. But much of this equipment is not needed in the city, or all townships, so those items could be sold, and there may be other ways to cut costs,” he said. “It’s up to the council as to whether a full-time chief would still be needed.”
When asked to provide a ten-year history of financial statements for the fire department, the city was unable to provide them immediately, saying that the financial software has changed multiple times and that the task would likely be cumbersome.
The next meeting on the topic of creating a new fire district will be held on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., at Pine City Hall.
Though specific discussion relating to the fire department is not listed on the agenda, a special Pine City Council meeting is being held on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. where discussion will take place regarding the 10-year capital improvement budget and the 2023 proposed budget outlook.
