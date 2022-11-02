Meetings have been heating up and occurring with more frequency regarding the possibility of creating a new fire district. Last Wednesday, Oct. 26, a meeting was held at Pokegama Town Hall with representatives from the townships and cities who contract with the Pine City Fire Department. A draft joint powers fire contract was presented by a hired attorney, Bob Ruppe, and a possible fire chief was introduced to the group. See story titled “Fire district saga continues” in this edition for more details on that meeting.

