Pine CityAnnual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
TIF District Name: TIF District 1-11 [Golden Horizons] TIF District 1-12 [Bottlecap Condos]TIF District 1-13 [Pine City Senior Living]TIF District 2-1 [Northridge Appartments (DMC)]
Current net tax capacity26,12118,2590 16,719
Original net tax capacity3733,0810 88
Captured net tax capacity25,74815,1780 15,836
Principal and interest payments due during current year18,18812,2050 15,195
Tax increment received16,6298,4860 8,258
Tax increment expended21,55717,6560 16,923
Month and year of first tax increment receiptJuly 2005July 2005July 2021July 2006
Date of required decertification12/31/203012/31/203012/31/204612/31/2031
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:
Matthew Van Steenwyk,
City Administrator315 Main Street S, Ste
100 Pine City, MN 55063 (320) 629-2575
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.