    Pine CityAnnual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

TIF District Name: TIF District 1-11 [Golden Horizons] TIF District 1-12 [Bottlecap Condos]TIF District 1-13 [Pine City Senior Living]TIF District 2-1 [Northridge Appartments (DMC)]

Current net tax capacity26,12118,2590       16,719

Original net tax capacity3733,0810        88

Captured net tax capacity25,74815,1780      15,836

Principal and interest payments due during current year18,18812,2050    15,195

Tax increment received16,6298,4860     8,258

Tax increment expended21,55717,6560     16,923

Month and year of first tax increment receiptJuly 2005July 2005July 2021July 2006

Date of required decertification12/31/203012/31/203012/31/204612/31/2031

Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:

Matthew Van Steenwyk,  

                       City Administrator315 Main Street S, Ste

           100 Pine City, MN  55063             (320) 629-2575

      treasurer@pinecitygov.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 6, 2020

