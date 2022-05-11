Townships and cities who contract fire services with Pine City Fire Department attended the most recent Pine City Council meeting on May 4 to address issues concerning their contract with the City’s fire department.
The following townships who contract with the city fire department, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Munch, Pine City, Pokegama, and Royalton, along with the cities of Pine City, Henriette and Rock Creek, were in attendance.
Those townships and cities met earlier on their own on March 23 to discuss the possibility of creating their own fire district citing concerns with significant increases to their fire service contracts.
Shawn Linnell, a superintendent for Pine City Township, spoke on behalf of the group. “We’ve been meeting a couple times as a group and have had discussion among ourselves as to the amount on the contracts coming in, and that has been concerning to us,” said Linnell.
He added that they would like to see the City follow the League of Minnesota Cities’ and the Minnesota Townships Association’s formula for calculating a tax base and use market value on both taxable and non-taxable structures. Linnell said that seeing the fire department’s final budget is an issue as the participating townships and cities have not been getting the budget in time to set an accurate levy.
Another issue brought to the City’s attention was the lack of voice in making decisions for the fire department. “When you go to a fire district, you statutorily have voting powers. Each jurisdiction would have representation on a board … they would all vote on things together,” said Linnell. “The population is going to continue to grow and having a voice in finances is very important. We’re pretty set on having a district, and everyone wants to work together. We’re hoping the City wants to work with us.”
Pine City Council member, Mary Kay Sloan, noted that she examined the contracts and saw they were identical except for the tax base calculation formula. “Why was it agreed to?” she asked Linnell. Linnell responded that he believed attorneys got involved but wasn’t entirely sure.
Council member Kyle Palmer brought up the idea of forming a fire district, merging the City of Pine City with the concerned parties present at the meeting. Linnell responded that it hadn’t been considered but that he would look into it.
Linnell said that if a fire district was formed, substations would be located throughout the county and would likely lower property owners’ insurance rates.
Sloan said, “We’ll talk about this and work hard to make sure those things that are lacking will be done.”
Linnell added that he put all of the concerns at the top of the list with forming a fire district as a last resort.
The next meeting on the topic will take place at the Pine City Township Hall on May 18 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.