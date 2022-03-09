Pine City athletes and students need new equipment. Let’s help them become bigger, faster and safer athletes as we are taking the weight room into the 21st century. Much of the room remains the same as it was after construction in 1986. Current equipment was generously donated years ago, and a lot of work has been done in the past to improve this space. Now let’s take the next step and make it the best it can be!
The Pine City athletic committee is looking for sponsors and donations for its inaugural Bike/Car Run on July 9, 2022. All proceeds from this event will be going towards the new weight room at the high school. The committee has varying levels of sponsorships and are now accepting donations for raffle prizes. Packages include a variety of prizes and recognition. The committee involves numerous coaches and community members whose passion is to provide opportunities to all athletes of Pine City.
If you’re interested in getting involved or making donations please contact jfoster@isd578.org.
Sponsor Packages for 2022 Pine City Athletic Ride and Banquet Motorcycle and Classic Car Ride, followed by a banquet and meal on July 9th!
Dragon Package - $750: Permanent Recognition on the wall of the new Strength Training Center; Dragon Football Helmet Sponsorship Plaque; Top Sponsorship Billing in all Advertisement of the Event*; Listed in all advertisements as a “Co-Host” of the Event; Thank you Banner at the Event; Included on the Flyer for the Event (if submitted by 3/14/22); Dragon and Sponsorship Swag/Gear Package; $150 in Raffle Tickets for the Banquet at the end of the ride; and 8 total ride and meal passes.
Gold Package - $500: Permanent Recognition on the wall of the new Strength Training Center; Dragon Football Helmet Sponsorship Plaque; Included on the Flyer for the Event (if submitted by 3/14/22); Dragon and Sponsorship Swag/Gear Package; $100 in Raffle Tickets for the Banquet at the end of the ride; and 4 total ride and meal passes.
Silver Package - $250: Permanent Recognition on the wall of the new Strength Training Center; Included on the Flyer for the Event (if submitted by 3/14/22); Dragon and Sponsorship Swag/Gear Package; $50 in Raffle Tickets for the Banquet at the end of the ride; and 4 total ride and meal passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.