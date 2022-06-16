The Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame Committee members: Kris Clementson, Wally Connaker, Loren Samuelson, Lenny Stoffel, Jared Clementson, Jena Dennis, and Rick Engelstad are now accepting nominations of former Dragons for possible induction into the Hall of Fame. If you have anyone you would like to nominate in one of the following categories
1. Athlete: Former Pine City Athlete who performed with excellence and lettered in a varsity sport. Nominees must be a PCHS graduate and out of high school at least five (5) years.
2. Coaches: Nominee must be either a former or present coach who demonstrates exceptional leadership, character, and athletic achievement during his/her tenure at Pine City.
3. At Large: A person who has been a loyal and devoted supporter of Pine City High School Athletics.
Please send in your nominee’s name and their current contact information to: Rick Engelstad via email at rengelstad@isd578.org. Deadline is Monday, July 25, 2022.
