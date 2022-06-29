Pine City Athletic Ride, July 9

The Pine City Athletic Ride will be held on Saturday, July 9 to raise money for the completion of the weight room at Pine City High School. The ride includes a multi-stop adventure with dinner, music and prize drawings. The weight room is currently at 80% completion, and proceeds from the event will cover the remaining needed equipment.
The weight room has been a positive change for the local student body. High school fitness classes have doubled due to interest, workout opportunities have increased, and up-to-date and viable equipment for training and general fitness has improved the quality of health in our students.
The final vision will be completed by the first day of school in September with proceeds from the athletic ride event.
Registration for the ride will begin at 9 a.m. at Ryders in Henriette. The ride will feature multiple spots around the area. The event will include live music from Buffalo Head, a pig roast dinner, raffle items including Yeti Cooler, Pellet grill, lots of Dragon swag, custom corn hole boards, Busch light pyramid, signed Bryon Buxton baseball and signed Rocco Baldelli cap, 20 gun raffle drawing (Tickets currently being sold at Ryders, Mavericks and Pine City Napa store) Golf rounds and apparel from local courses, Timberwolves, Wild and Vikings apparel and many more items donated by our local sponsors.
The dinner and prize drawings will begin at 5 p.m. at the conclusion of the ride at Ryders.
Please come out and support our coaches and athletes as they look to finish up the weight room for their upcoming fall seasons. Contact James Foster for more information at jfoster@isd578.org. #bettertogetherPCdragons#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.