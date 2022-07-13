On Saturday, July 9, the Pine City Athletics’ motorcycle and car ride made a successful trip through Pine and Chisago counties. Highlights of the trip included a lunch stop in Pine City at Pizza Pub and outstanding road conditions and weather for the ride. The event was the main fundraiser for the new weight room in the Pine City High School. The event concluded at Ryder’s Saloon with dinner, live music and many prizes.
A big shout out goes to longtime athletic contributor, Tom Kloeckl, for donating his time and efforts on the pig roast. The event would not have been a success without his time, energy and commitment to the event. The event was also a huge success thanks to the donors who contributed to the event. We would like to thank all the sponsors, along with Aimee Kubesh and serving crew at Ryder’s, Jesse Lindahl and Second Brigade Motorcycle club, Thunderin Tom’s, Pine City athletes, coaching staff and their families for all their support, time and energy in the event.
The event and weight room could not have been done without the vision and force behind the scenes. James Foster had the vision to improve that space and campaigned for the upgrade with numerous meetings with school board officials and administration.
