Pine City bookstore coming soon

In May of 2022, a new business called “The Bookstore” is expected to open in Pine City. Dana Phillips will be the sole owner of the store which will carry all genres of new and used books. Half of the store will be devoted to children’s books and educational toys, with the addition of homeschool curriculum, puzzles, board games, and book-themed gifts and apparel. As of right now, The Bookstore doesn’t have a location yet, but Phillips is hoping to find a storefront for lease along Main Street or around Robinson Park.
The Bookstore will also offer free programs such as book clubs, storytimes, writing groups, game nights, homeschool meetups, and craft nights for people of all ages in the Pine City area. Speciality sodas, snacks, and candy will be available for purchase as well.
Phillips and her family moved to Pine City in 2015 and instantly fell in love with the city and people.
“Wanting to contribute to the community, I began several free programs at the library including a History Club for fifth and sixth graders, a weekly Board Game Club and Movie Night for teenagers, a 4H club, and a Quiz Bowl team for high school students,” Phillips said.
Phillips also joined the Pine Area Lions and noted, “My main volunteer work with the Lions has been in restarting and advising the Leo Club for ninth to twelfth graders. Volunteering so much time in our community has been an absolute pleasure.”
Phillips and her husband,TJ, have been married for almost 20 years and have a 16-year-old daughter, Maya, who is attending her first year of college through Post Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO). Phillips herself is a graduate of Liberal Arts from the University of Minnesota. This gave Phillips more time for other interests. “Since I became a mother, I’ve been focused on raising and educating our daughter. Now that she is in college, I’m ready for my next project,” Phillips stated.
Phillips wasn’t quite sure what that next project would be, however. “I spent months praying for guidance and thinking about what I would love and what would benefit our community. I’ve always loved books, so when the idea for a bookstore came to me, it seemed like a natural fit,” Phillips said. “Spending my days discussing books and offering advice to homeschool families or parents wanting to provide supplement education for their children sounds perfect.”
After Philips decided to open a bookstore, she met with Becky Schueller at the Chamber of Commerce. “She’s been instrumental in helping me find the resources available for small business owners here in Pine City,” Phillips explained.
Almost daily, Phillips attends classes from the Small Business Association, American Booksellers Association, the Small Business Development Center, the Women’s Business Alliance, and anyone else offering guidance on small businesses or the book industry.
“Becky also directed me to the ILT Academy, a remarkable ten week program to help entrepreneurs develop their business ideas,” Phillips added.
With Phillips being the sole owner and with help from her daughter while she is home, her hope is that the store will be prosperous enough for her to hire more employees soon after opening. “I would also like to increase the variety and number of free programs we’re able to offer. I’d love for The Bookstore to be a gathering place for everyone in Pine City,” Phillips stated.
Book-lovers can follow the progress of The Bookstore on their website at www.TheBookStorePineCity.com or on Facebook by searching The Bookstore Pine City.
