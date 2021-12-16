The Dragon boys hockey team had three games in four days last week. The Dragons would lose all three games, playing well in all three games. With the Dragons getting all of their starters back on Monday, they had a short amount of practice to shake the rust off.
The Dragons would start the week of hosting Cambridge losing by a score of 5-1. It was a close game until the Bluejackets scored three goals in the third. The turning point of the game was a Cambridge penalty shot in the second period with the score tied 1-1. The Dragons’ lone goal was scored by Sophomore Gavin Broz. “Credit to Cambridge who played well in this game,” said coach Seth Sauter. “We were out of sync having a line-up who only had one practice together under their belt.”
The Dragons’ second game in three days was against Class A 5th ranked Little Falls. The Flyers came out ready, scoring three goals in the first period to put the Dragons down early. The Dragons would answer back scoring two goals in the second period to bring the score to 3-2. Dragon goals were scored by Jimmy Lindblom and McCoy Leger.
The Dragons had all of the momentum at this point but would take a penalty on their own power play allowing Little Falls to capitalize and take a two-goal lead. Mason Rydberg would add a goal late in the third to make the score a final of 6-3. “We did a good job shutting down their top two scorers,” said Sauter.
Coming into the game the Flyers had the number one and number five scorers in the state. It was a penalty-filled game, which again did not allow the Dragons to establish their great play at even strength hockey. “We showed that we can play with anyone in this game,” Sauter explained. “5 on 5 we were the better team for the majority of the game.”
However, it seemed the boys couldn’t stay away from penalties. “Every time we would gain momentum it was stopped due to us taking unnecessary penalties,” Sauter said.
The Dragons would close out the week with another loss to Mississippi 8 conference rival Princeton. The Dragons dominated the first period of this game outshooting the Tigers 13-2. “We played great to start this game and had multiple prime scoring opportunities but could not bury one in the back of the net,” Sauter described.
The team started off the second period with another senseless penalty which the Tigers would take advantage of. Eighth grader, McCall Leger, would score his first-ever Varsity goal to bring the Dragons within a score of 2-1 in the second period. “This will be the first of many goals for McCall,” Sauter said. “He is a really smart player and will be a force to reckon with in the future for the Dragons.”
The Tigers would score the next goal to give them a 3-1 lead in the second. Senior Aidan Welch would bring the Dragons within one scoring on the Power Play to make it 3-2. His goal was assisted by Mason Rydberg and McCoy Leger. The Tigers would score three more goals in the third, including an empty netter for a final of 6-3. Mason Rydberg would add a goal in the third on the power play assisted by Seth Linnell.
“Pretty much the same story in all three games. We play great five on five, even strength hockey,” Sauter explained. “Then we have mental lapses where we take some unnecessary penalties, which end up costing us momentum and hurting us on the scoreboard.” The team is starting to shake some of the rust off by getting back all of their players.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Dragons who host current Mississippi 8 conference leaders Chisago Lakes on Tuesday and Northern Edge on Thursday. “The boys are starting to gel more and more each game,” Sauter stated. He described that the team believes they can play with anyone. They just need the pieces together and more with more discipline.
