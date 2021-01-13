Blake Lee Hanson, 25 of Ogilvie faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to flee law enforcement in Pine City while in possession of drugs and stolen items.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on Tuesday, Jan. 5 a Pine County investigator was traveling on Pokegama Lake Road when he observed a rusty red Ford Fusion automobile pass in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed.
The investigator said he had to pull over because the Fusion entered his lane of traffic. He made a U-turn but the vehicle was traveling so fast that he was unable to catch up with it.
A deputy recalled that the Fusion matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle and located the vehicle on Pokegama Lake Road traveling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction.
Another deputy observed the speeding vehicle run a red light. He activated his lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The Fusion turned west onto Johnson Avenue in Pine City as the deputy turned east on Johnson Avenue. The Fusion hit the deputy’s squad head on, and both vehicles stopped.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Hanson, allegedly jumped out of the red car and ran away while the deputy pursued him.
The deputy said he drew his department-issued handgun and yelled “Sheriff’s Office! You’re under arrest!” multiple times. Hanson slipped on the snow and the deputy tackled him. He said Hanson had a bloody nose and refused to provide his name.
The investigator saw that the Fusion’s airbag had deployed and that it appeared Hanson was not wearing his seatbelt. There was a crack in the windshield. Based on this, the investigator suspected Hanson had hit the windshield when he crashed into the squad.
The officers reported that Hanson was non-cooperative with law enforcement’s instructions and struggled with deputies. The deputy said he hit Hanson with a hard hand technique and they were able to handcuff him, but he continued to be belligerent with law enforcement, spitting at the deputy and getting blood spray on the hood of the deputy’s car.
Officers said a search yielded a baggie containing a white crystalline substance, a baggie containing a green leafy substance, and two glass pipes with burnt residue. The crystalline substance and pipes later tested positive for methamphetamine.
In the car was a USPS bag containing mail and checks belonging to numerous people.
A laundry basket in the backseat contained a large ball of keys and two iPads. The iPads’ serial numbers matched the serial numbers of iPads that were stolen in a burglary that had taken place earlier in the day.
Hanson faces multiple charges including felony assault of a peace officer, felony possession of stolen items and felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. The maximum charge is 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.
