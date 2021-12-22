Pine City Council talks numbers and projects

The Pine City Council met for their regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the South Pine Government Center and were presented with financial information and tax implications on projects under consideration by the City.
Jason Aarsvold, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers Inc., reminded the Council that budgeting is one of the most important things they do and with long term planning, they can set their direction and know where they’re going.
He noted several capital projects for the fire department, public works, park improvements, street improvements, and the South Pine Government Center (old courthouse). He added that the multi-phase government center project is estimated at approximately $7.2 million over three years that would start in 2023 and have a debt levy over $2 million.
Aarsvold said the general fund balance has an operating reserve within the recommended 40-60%. He added that in sum, about $36 million is in the plans for street improvements but that only one-fourth of that is included in the City’s plan through 2030.
Aarsvold posed the question, “What does this all look like for the taxpayer?” He said that for the proposed 2022 budget, the City’s portion to the taxpayer would be approximately $864 on a $100,000 home. He added that if the City did everything they have on their wish list, the cost would go up to about $2,000 on a median priced home. He acknowledged that the Council obviously wouldn’t want to overburden the citizens of Pine City and asked, “What do you want to prioritize?”
Council member, Kyle Palmer, asked, “What if we took the government center out? And just did the street projects?” Aarsvold responded saying that it would be about a $100 increase on a median home value, without the utility cost.
Council member Mary Kay Sloan said, “I think we can look at the whole picture and cut parts of it.” She added that she felt $7 million was too much for the South Pine Government Center remodel and that perhaps $3 million would be more doable.
“We need to look at what needs to be cut,” said Sloan. “Maybe we don’t spend as much on Robinson Park and maybe do less road construction. We need something that’s good for our residents. It’s a matter of budgeting what we can afford and what we can’t. It’s a wish list.”
Council member, Gina Pettie, agreed saying, “It’s a wish list, and this is a tool to see what we can do and what we can’t.”
Council member, Steve Ovick, said, “It’s the Christmas list of the city council, and we’re not going to get everything on the list. But these streets will not last forever."
