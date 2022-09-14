It was a hot day on Thursday, September 8. The weather was predicted to be high humidity and in the high 80s. The Pine City Cross Country coaches made a decision to push the meet back in the day to try get the runners to run during a cooler part of the day. Despite the hot weather conditions, the runners did exceptionally well – many even getting their personal bests.

