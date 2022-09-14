The Dragon Boys Team placed 2nd overall at the Pine City Invite, with the top five runners for the Dragons placing in the top 15 runners. Sophomore Charlie Ausmus placed 4th , Sophomore Roman McKinney in 14th, Freshman Ethan Aagaard in 13th, Freshman Weston Clementson in 3rd, and Sophomore Eli Fromm in 15th.
Eva Johnson running strong at the home cross country meet last week held at the Pine City Country Club. Johnson led the team by placing 4th overall. The lady Dragons placed 2nd as a team.
Photo by Kris Clementson
The Dragon Boys Team placed 2nd overall at the Pine City Invite, with the top five runners for the Dragons placing in the top 15 runners. Sophomore Charlie Ausmus placed 4th , Sophomore Roman McKinney in 14th, Freshman Ethan Aagaard in 13th, Freshman Weston Clementson in 3rd, and Sophomore Eli Fromm in 15th.
It was a hot day on Thursday, September 8. The weather was predicted to be high humidity and in the high 80s. The Pine City Cross Country coaches made a decision to push the meet back in the day to try get the runners to run during a cooler part of the day. Despite the hot weather conditions, the runners did exceptionally well – many even getting their personal bests.
GIRLS
The Dragon Cross Country girls came in second place with 58 points, behind Chisago Lakes with 34 points. Eva Johnson had a great race after sitting out a week. Johnson placed fourth with a time of 21:23. Rachel Brown was just behind her in fifth place with a time of 21:54. Emma Belshiem came in eighth with a time of 22:59. Paige Gray (22:37), Gracie Larson (22:38), and Peyton Perreault (22:42) could be seen running together and placed 22nd, 23rd, and 24th respectively. Kaylie Christenson (26:05), Teresa Root (27:44) and Alyssa Olson (31:30 - PB) each contributed and ran well also.
Coach Jared Clementson commented, “I was happy to see the girls have such a good race after a tough start to the season last week. We will be working on keeping the momentum moving forward every week.”
BOYS
The boys also came in second with 49 points, just behind Chisago Lakes with 38 points. Weston Clementson and Charlie Ausmus lead the boys pack, with Clementson coming in third place with a time of 18:02 and Ausmus right on his heels in fourth place with a time of 18:03. The coaches all agree, it has been great watching these two boys push each other this season. Ethan Aagaard placed 13th with a time of 18:46, Roman McKinney placed 14th with a time of 18:51, and Fromm placed 15th in a time of 18:55. Sawyer McDaniel finished with a time of 19:58. Bohdan Valvoda (20:32), Noah McDaniel (20:43), and Milo Rydberg (20:44) all ran well and continue to improve.
“The boys team really impressed me doing so well this early in the season. Our boys are already faster this season than they ended last season. I am excited to see where they will be by the end of the season,” said Coach Clementson.
Also of note, the cross country JH teams: JH girls placed 2nd. Ella Schlichting placed 6th and Bella Schneider placed 8th. JH boys placed 4th. Walker Remme and Grant Larson placed 8th and 9th respectively.
The Dragons Cross Country team will head to Mora on Tuesday, September 13 to run on the Spring Brook Golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.