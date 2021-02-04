Pine City dance team steps up

The Pine City High School dance team has had to overcome many obstacles this season, but Coach Emily Erickson said that her girls managed to come together as a team and learn a routine in time for their first meet on Saturday, Jan. 23.
“While our scores weren’t great, we are going to use them as a learning experience, and base our improvement on the scores in meets to come,” Erickson said.
“I think the team has been working really hard and making a lot of progress despite this year’s challenges,” said Daisy Huff, one of the two team captains. “Our first competition this year went a lot better than our first competitions in the past, and I’m pretty confident that we’ll be able to do a lot better in the future.”
Erickson pointed out that the team has already made many adjustments this year, including a new coach, wearing masks, and sometimes even practicing online.
“All of these challenges have been met with great determination and resilience,” Erickson said. “They have not complained about having to wear masks; instead they are just grateful we can have this time together and get to compete this season.
Erickson said that each member of the team has made improvements in their own ways, and she has been impressed by their work ethic in the short time she has known them.
“Ellee Foster, the other captain, is a great example of this,” Ericskson said. “Ellee fully applies herself in practices, and is a great team motivator. On the rare occasion she can’t make it to a practice, she still makes an effort to get her workout and technique practice in on her own time.”
“Although this season has been full of many challenges, I am so proud of my girls and what we have already accomplished this year,” Foster said. “We will continue to persevere and end our season strong to make Pine City proud. We would like to thank the community for all of the support. Your love for our team will never go unnoticed.”
Erickson said she is also impressed with Madison Clark, the only new member of the team this year.
“Madison brings delightful enthusiasm to each practice, and has a great drive to continue improving as a dancer,” Erickson said.
Erickson said she was a little nervous for the team’s first meet as a rookie coach.
“I am so thankful to have another amazing coach, Sara Bitton, working with me,” Erickson said. “Even with the tough start to our season, I am still exceptionally proud of the improvements the girls have made. Coach Sara and the girls have made my first year wonderful, and I am very optimistic that each year will improve immensely.”
