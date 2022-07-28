Pine City Daybreak gets a leg up

The Wednesday Morning Glories Golf League organized a fundraiser to help the Pine City Daybreak program that provides a break for primary caregivers twice a month at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. This donation will help with snacks and crafts for the guests. Receiving the $403 donation is program director Kelly Graver. For sign up or volunteer questions call her at (320)364-9120.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.