Dragons vs. eagles
The Dragon Boys Basketball team had an excellent week of conference games. On Tuesday, they hosted East Central. The East Central Eagles were the first to score, but Cole Waxberg answered back right away with a three-pointer. The Dragons worked hard, played tough defense and held East Central to only seven points in the first half.
When asked about the game, Coach Kyle Allen responded, “Varsity came out and executed well. They stuck to the game plan. We give every player a job and a role, and I really thought all the guys stayed in their lane and really stuck to what it is that makes them great in our system. When everything is rolling in that fashion, it makes us really tough.”
Eleven Dragons played in just the first half, which is a great thing to be able to do to keep players’ legs fresh. Kameron Jusczak ended the game with a double-double, Luke Wilson had six big assists and Dylan Peterson had five steals. Many of the Dragon boys contributed in this game. Allen added, “Riley Cummings had a great game; he came out in the first half and played phenomenal. All the guys are figuring out how to be a spark in their role.”
The Dragons finished the game with a score of 78-36.
Dragons vs. Jaguars
The Dragons traveled north to Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday. Coach Allen says this game started out the exact opposite of the East Central game, and their shots wouldn’t fall. The first half the boys had to rely on their defense and rebounding to stay in the game. The Dragons were down by two points five minutes into the game but tied it at 21-21 with six minutes left of the first half. Allen kept his guys’ legs fresh by rotating in players. The boys stuck to their system, and they went into the locker room at half time leading with a score of 37-31.
“The boys didn’t panic; they continued to trust the system and the system prevailed,” noted Allen.
The boys would end the game victorious, with a score of 85-46. Lamont Sydney, Jusczak, Wilson, and Thieman all pulled down big boards. Wilson also had another great game with assists. Peterson shot a perfect game, 10/10 for an awesome 100% from the floor.
Dragons vs. Maple Lake
Then, on Saturday, the Dragon boys traveled to Maple Lake, where they secured their third win of the week. Waxberg started the game off with a steal, which led to a three point shot from Colton Blaisdell, assisted by Peterson. Jusczak then decided to get a steal of his own and passed it down court to Peterson who took it in for a nice lay-up. The Dragon boys continued working their system, playing their game and reaping the benefits. Ten minutes into the game, the Dragons were leading 20-4. They went into the second half up by thirty points.
The second half started again with the five starters coming out strong. As the second half continued, the team saw playing time from the other members. They too played a well-versed game. Maple Lake couldn’t quite keep pace with the Dragons, and the game ended with a score of 72-23, with the Dragons on top.
Numbers were put up all around by the Dragon boys. Cummings had three rebounds, one steal, and nine points. Mason Charles put up his two points as well as grabbed a rebound, one assist, and one steal. Blaisdell had six points and two rebounds. Peterson again had numbers all across the board with points, rebounds, assists, steals, and a block. Thieman, Waxberg, Jusczak, Wilson, and Sydney both put in a memorable amount of points as well as rebounds and assists. Charlie Ausmus also got to see playing time and was able to get two points and two rebounds.
It was a good week for the Dragons. Coach Allen said he is proud of his team and staff as they continue to develop and to perfect their game. When asked about a standout player, he responded, “Lamont Sydney continues to grow, he is really figuring everything out.”
The boys will host the Braham Bombers and the Rush City Tigers this week for continued conference games.
