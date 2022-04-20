Pine City Dragon Speech team participates in sections

On Friday, April 8, the Pine City Dragon Speech Team traveled up to Duluth to compete in the section speech meet. Being the section tournament, the top three who placed in each category would continue on to the state tournament. The Dragons were nervous, but ready! They all did well, however, did not qualify for state this season. Elijah Kallberg placed fifth in the Humerus Category and Anthony Bergeron placed sixth in the Discussion category.
The Dragons are coached by Ms. Angela Mazzuca. Here is Coach Mazzuca’s comment on the season, “We had a very young team this year with most of our students in ninth grade. This was also the first year of speech for most of the team. I am excited to see the team grow over the years! I am also impressed by the dedication these students have. Most of these students started off in junior high speech this year. The junior high season is for the entire month of January. The senior high season starts immediately afterwards in February. These students have been speaking for quite some time! As a coach, it’s amazing to see how the students grow into strong, confident speakers. I’m looking forward to next year’s season!”
We, the Pine City Community, look forward to next season as well and wish you all the best!
